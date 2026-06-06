How to Reset a Disrupted Circadian Rhythm and Stay Asleep Through the Night

A person suffering from chronic sleep maintenance insomnia, waking after a few hours and unable to return to sleep, seeks effective solutions. Expert analysis reveals a likely circadian rhythm disorder compounded by blue light exposure and anxiety-driven sleep interruptions. The response outlines a comprehensive plan to re-synchronize the body's internal clock using daylight exposure, nap avoidance, and evening screen curfew, alongside addressing the mental loop of sleep-related worry. Persistent issues warrant professional evaluation at a sleep clinic.

The individual describes a persistent sleep issue where, regardless of bedtime, they consistently wake after two or three hours and struggle to fall back asleep.

They often resort to getting up, having a hot milky drink, and watching TV or checking emails on a tablet. Various pre-sleep strategies like eating a banana or cereal have been tried without success. This disrupted nighttime sleep leads to daytime fatigue, especially problematic for remote work, and includes unexpected early evening dozing followed by wakefulness at bedtime. Friends have noted increased irritability.

The core problem appears to be a severely disrupted circadian rhythm, likely reinforced by late-night exposure to blue light from screens, which suppresses melatonin and signals daytime to the brain. This may have created a conditioned cycle where the brain wakes prematurely despite exhaustion. The underlying issue is not initial sleep onset but sleep maintenance, often tied to anxiety or stress, which can become a self-perpetuating loop of worry and wakefulness.

To address this, a two-part strategy is recommended: first, upon the final awakening, immediately seek bright light exposure-open curtains or go outside for 5-10 minutes to reset the circadian clock. Then, throughout the day, avoid naps, especially in early afternoon; instead, go outside for fresh air if drowsiness occurs.

Second, in the evening, limit or eliminate TV, phone, and tablet use after sunset to allow melatonin production and signal bedtime. If these behavioral changes do not resolve the issue, consulting a doctor for potential referral to a sleep clinic is advised





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Sleep Maintenance Circadian Rhythm Insomnia Blue Light Melatonin Sleep Hygiene Daylight Exposure Anxiety Sleep Clinic

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