How to Wear Under Eye Patches Correctly for Best Results

Learn the correct way to wear under eye patches from expert Shannon. Discover tips on placement, cleansing, and chilling for maximum skincare benefits.

Under eye patches have become a staple in many beauty routines, yet many users remain confused about the proper orientation. The common question involves whether the larger part should sit under the eye or the smaller part closer to the cheek, or if they should be applied vertically. According to Shannon, there is indeed a correct way to wear these patches to ensure optimum results. The key is to position the pointy side in, with the narrowest point facing the inner corner of the eye. This alignment ensures the mask follows the natural contours of the under-eye area effectively.

Correct Placement Technique

The curved shape of the mask is designed to follow the natural contours of the under-eye area. By positioning the narrowest point towards the inner corner, users can achieve a better fit and more effective treatment. While other under eye patches are available from brands such as Ultraceuticals, POCO Beauty, Pestle & Mortar, and Patchology, the fundamental application technique remains the same regardless of the brand chosen. Shannon emphasizes that adhering to the correct placement method is crucial for maximizing the benefits of the product.

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Preparation and Cleansing

Before applying your eye masks, it is essential to ensure the under-eye area is thoroughly cleansed. The skin must be free from make-up, oil, and other impurities. This preparation step helps the treatment sit comfortably on the skin and allows the active ingredients to work effectively. Skipping this step can reduce the efficacy of the patches and may cause them to adhere poorly to the skin.

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Application and Duration

Using the provided spatula, gently lift each hydrogel patch and place it beneath the eye. Ensure the narrowest point is facing the inner corner as recommended. Gently smooth the patch into place, following the natural curve of the under-eye area to avoid creasing or lifting. For best results, leave the patches on for at least 15 minutes. This duration allows the ingredients to penetrate the skin adequately. Whether you are getting ready for a special occasion or simply taking a few minutes for yourself, this process is an easy way to give tired-looking eyes some extra attention.

Post-Application Care

After removing the masks, gently massage any remaining serum into the under-eye area and along the orbital bone. There is no need to rinse the serum away, as it continues to benefit the skin. Follow up with your usual eye cream to complete your routine and lock in the hydration. For extra cooling effects, store your eye masks in the fridge before use. Chilled hydrogel patches can feel especially refreshing first thing in the morning or when the eye area feels tired and swollen. This simple addition can enhance the rejuvenating experience and provide immediate soothing relief.