HSE acknowledges failings in care leading to 'untimely death' of PJ O'Connor

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has acknowledged failings in the care of PJ O'Connor, a 71-year-old man who died nine days after being transferred to a hospital in Cork for neurosurgery. The HSE admitted a breach of duty in the failure of its radiology services to detect a brain bleed and the consequent provision of contraindicated treatment. The executive also acknowledged a breach in the provision of timely onward ambulance transportation to the Cork hospital and a delay in providing appropriate reversal treatment to O'Connor, which it accepted caused his wrongful and untimely death.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has acknowledged failings in the care of PJ O'Connor, a 71-year-old man who died nine days after being transferred to a hospital in Cork for neurosurgery.

The HSE admitted a breach of duty in the failure of its radiology services to detect a brain bleed and the consequent provision of contraindicated treatment. The executive also acknowledged a breach in the provision of timely onward ambulance transportation to the Cork hospital and a delay in providing appropriate reversal treatment to O'Connor, which it accepted caused his wrongful and untimely death.

PJ O'Connor's family had taken the case to highlight failings in the health service and to prevent another family from going through a similar experience. The family's counsel told the court that the events had had an enormous traumatic effect on PJ's wife Carmel and their four children.

The HSE and the hospital have apologized to the O'Connor family in a letter, expressing regret for the care provided to PJ and extending their sincere apologies for the distress and upset caused. The family has accepted a settlement of €35,000 and has expressed their hope that the case will highlight the need for improvements in the health service.

The court has approved the division of the statutory mental distress payment and has extended its deepest sympathy to the O'Connor family





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Health Service Executive PJ O'connor Untimely Death Health Service Failings Ambulance Transportation Reversal Treatment

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