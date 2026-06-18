HSE Apologises and Settles Case Over Death of Baby Pádraig O'Brien O'Donnell Four Years After Birth

The HSE has apologised and admitted failings in the care of baby Pádraig O'Brien O'Donnell, who died four hours after birth in Limerick. His parents settled their High Court action on the fourth anniversary of his death, seeking accountability and change to prevent future tragedies.

Baby Pádraig O'Brien O'Donnell from Newcastlewest, Limerick, died just four hours after his birth at University Maternity Hospital in Limerick on June 18, 2022. The Health Service Executive (HSE) has issued a formal apology and admitted failings in the standard of care provided to the infant.

The High Court in Ireland heard the details as the child's parents settled their legal action exactly four years to the day after his death. A letter of apology from the HSE was read in court, signed by Ian Carter, CEO of Mid West Acute and Older People Services. It stated profound sorrow, acknowledged without reservation that there were failings in the care provided to Pádraig and his parents, took full responsibility, and apologized sincerely.

The HSE also stated it is committed to learning from the incident, has reviewed practices, made changes to processes, and provided additional staff training. The family's counsel, Eugene Gleeson SC, instructed by Homs Assist, informed the court that the case against the HSE over Pádraig's death had been settled after mediation. Two nervous shock actions brought by his parents, Leanne O'Brien and Patrick O'Donnell, were also settled.

The proceedings alleged that Baby Pádraig suffered medical complications that ultimately led to his death. It was further claimed there was a delay in performing a Caesarean section after a decision was made that one was required. Mr Justice Paul Coffey, noting the settlement and the division of the €35,000 statutory mental distress payment, extended his deepest sympathy to the family, calling it a very sad and tragic case.

Speaking outside court, Leanne O'Brien expressed that the settlement falling on the anniversary of their son's passing was deeply meaningful, though difficult. She emphasized that the family pursued the case not for themselves but for Pádraig and to prevent other families from enduring similar pain. She stated that if even one baby is safer because of their actions, Pádraig's short life will have changed things for the better.

She described holding their perfect son, baptizing him, and meeting him with their families before having to let him go. She noted that the grief has not faded over four years; time does not heal, they simply learn to carry it, carrying Padraig with them every day. Regarding the apology, she said the HSE accepted responsibility for the failings in Padraig's care.

While it will not bring him back, hearing plainly that he was failed and that it should never have happened meant a great deal to the family, something they had long waited to hear





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HSE Apology Baby Death Limerick Hospital Medical Negligence High Court Settlement Pádraig O'brien O'donnell University Maternity Hospital Limerick Caesarean Delay Patient Safety Tragic Loss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Majella O'Donnell shares 'tools' to help with mental healthMajella O'Donnell has opened up about her own journey with her mental health. She discussed her own mental health.

Read more »

Teenage cyclist killed in Co Waterford crash named as Shane O’BrienIrish international pronounced dead after hitting parked lorry on N72 near Lismore

Read more »

Tragic Death of Young Cyclist Shane O'Brien in Lismore CollisionSixteen-year-old Shane O'Brien, a promising junior cyclist from Fermoy, died after colliding with a parked lorry in Lismore, Co Waterford. The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Irish cycling community and renewed discussions on road safety.

Read more »

Carroll MacNeill plans in-house HSE ‘agency’ staff to reduce payouts to outside companiesHealth service’s expenditure on agency workers reached €903.4 million last year

Read more »