Minutes reveal HSE board anticipated a €675 million budget deficit for 2026 well before sacking CEO Anne O'Connor, highlighting deep financial governance issues within the Health Service Executive.

Minutes from recent Health Service Executive board meetings indicate that senior officials were already projecting a €675 million budget overrun for 2026 long before CEO Anne O'Connor was dismissed from her role. The disclosure of these financial projections underscores the severe fiscal pressures facing the organization and suggests that the leadership crisis may have been driven by broader systemic issues rather than individual performance alone.

Financial Projections Predate Executive Appointment

Records show that the HSE board identified potential financial instability as early as November 18th, 2025, which was a month before Anne O'Connor officially began her tenure as chief executive on March 23rd, 2026. During a special meeting on that November date, the board reviewed the draft 2026 National Service Plan, noting that the document signaled a strong focus on delivery through quantifiable targets and measurable actions. At that stage, the organization was already emphasizing a strategy of doing more with existing resources to manage its growing fiscal constraints.

Also read HSE sacking of Anne O’Connor: overdue public sector accountability or GUBU?

The board also received an updated Performance and Accountability Framework for 2026, which was designed to strengthen accountability within a devolved regional system. The minutes record that the board welcomed these concrete steps to be taken if performance did not improve, indicating that governance reforms were being prioritized before the new chief executive arrived. This timeline confirms that the financial challenges were structural and existed prior to Anne O'Connor taking charge of the Health Service Executive.

Escalating Budget Concerns During O'Conner Tenure

Despite the early warnings, financial concerns intensified significantly during the first few months of Anne O'Connor's leadership. Minutes from the board's audit and risk committee meeting in March revealed that if January spending levels continued, the HSE was projected to exceed its Department of Health funding by €675 million. This figure was part of a larger gap, as the health service required an additional €780 million for the year to remain solvent.

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By March 23rd, the exact day Anne O'Connor took office, the board had already noted that the HSE was exceeding its overall expenditure budget by €150.7 million as of the end of February. The board minutes from that meeting show that members congratulated the new CEO but immediately engaged in detailed discussions about the financial position. By April, the board expressed significant concern regarding the current level of expenditure in excess of the budget and the projected year-end overspend.

In response to these pressures, Anne O'Connor advised the board that three regional areas were placed into tier 3 of the escalation process following a review of the first quarter of 2026 financial data. The remaining three regions were placed in tier 1 escalation, reflecting the uneven nature of the financial strain across the country. The minutes further noted that board members called for greater clarity and consistency in governance structures, alongside stronger central oversight and coordination to address these systemic failures.

Political Fallout and Accountability Questions

The recent sacking of Anne O'Connor has triggered immediate political turmoil and heightened scrutiny of the HSE board's actions. Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill attended part of a board meeting on May 27th and has since distanced herself from the board's decision to remove the chief executive. The board had previously stated that the decision was based on an assessment of performance and leadership in the areas of financial management, urgent care, and waiting list management, but explicitly noted it was not the result of any single event.

Ciarán Devane, the chairman of the HSE board, along with other board members, held an emergency meeting in Dublin to address the departure but left without answering media questions. This lack of transparency has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders who are demanding immediate clarity on the events leading up to the dismissal. The atmosphere remains tense as the health service attempts to navigate both a leadership vacuum and a severe financial deficit.

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Impact on Oversight and Future Investigations

The ongoing instability is having a destabilizing effect on the organization, according to Padraig Rice, the chairman of the Oireachtas Health Committee. He stated that the shambles surrounding the leadership change is making it difficult to ensure proper oversight and accountability. Padraig Rice emphasized that it is fundamental for details of what happened in the run-up to the sacking to be made public as soon as possible to restore confidence in the system.

As of Friday evening, the secretary to the board expressed hope to confirm who would attend the Oireachtas Health Committee the following Wednesday, but Padraig Rice reported having no clear idea which HSE representatives would appear. The committee is expected to demand full disclosure of the minutes and the rationale behind the board's assessment of Anne O'Connor's performance. The coming weeks will likely see intense scrutiny of how the HSE plans to manage the projected €675 million shortfall while addressing the governance issues highlighted in the recent board discussions.