Sacked HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor considers mediation invitation following her dismissal. Legal experts assess the procedural fairness and potential costs implications of this development.

Sacked Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Anne O'Connor has indicated she will consider an invitation from the organization to mediate the dispute surrounding her termination. This development aligns with growing judicial encouragement for resolving civil and employment conflicts through mediation rather than immediate litigation. Employment lawyers noted that O'Connor's hesitation to pursue immediate legal action was unsurprising given the statutory framework established by the 2017 Mediation Act.

Mediation Process and Legal Framework

The 2017 Mediation Act provided the statutory basis for mediation in civil disputes, leading to its increased encouragement by the courts. When a party accepts an invitation to mediate, standard practice requires each side to nominate three individuals from whom a mediator is selected. The parties then agree on one or more facilitators for this voluntary, closed-door process. This mechanism aims to resolve disputes without the need for a formal court judgment.

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A practice direction issued in May by High Court president Judge David Barniville mandates that solicitors advise clients to consider mediation before initiating proceedings. Judge Barniville emphasized that courts expect parties to engage meaningfully with mediation efforts. While judges cannot force parties to mediate, failure to consider it unreasonably may result in costs penalties, as demonstrated in decisions following the 2017 Act's introduction.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Anne O'Connor instructed Hayes Solicitors to initiate proceedings regarding what she described as an unlawful sacking by the HSE board. However, senior counsel Lorna Lynch, acting for O'Connor, informed Judge Brian Cregan on Thursday that an ex parte application was not proceeding. This withdrawal follows an open invitation from the HSE received that morning to consider mediation. No specific details of the pending application were disclosed in court.

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Employment law expert Anne O'Connell, principal of AOC Solicitors, asserted that O'Connor possesses a strong case against the board's decision. O'Connor assumed the €400,000 annual CEO role in March under a five-year contract including a 12-month probationary period. O'Connell argued that despite the probationary status, the board was obliged to observe fair procedures and act in good faith during the termination process.

The Health Act outlines three criteria for removing the HSE chief executive: incapacity, misbehavior, or inefficient running of the service. The HSE board stated on November 19 that removing the CEO was necessary for effective performance. O'Connell referenced a 2023 Supreme Court test involving Ray O'Sullivan, which requires discretionary bodies to act in good faith and avoid arbitrary or irrational decisions. She suggested the board's actions might have violated these standards.

Procedural Controversies and Financial Implications

O'Connell highlighted procedural irregularities in the dismissal, noting O'Connor was surprised by the decision and denied a chance to make representations. The termination was communicated during a Teams call with the board chair at 7:30 am on a Saturday morning. O'Connell criticized this timing, stating it prevented O'Connor from contacting a law firm for advice over the weekend. She described the action as unusual for a public company, comparing it to practices typically seen in American corporations.

While O'Connell acknowledged the board likely sought proper legal advice, she noted that any settlement would require approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. She described this additional approval step as potentially tricky. The courts remain the forum of last resort for disputes that cannot be resolved between parties. Access to courts is fundamental, but the system increasingly embeds mediation as an expected step to manage civil and employment conflicts efficiently.