Taoiseach Martin confirms unanimous board decision removes Anne O'Connor as HSE chief. Political fallout intensifies over Cork University Hospital staffing crisis.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the board of the Health Service Executive (HSE) reached a unanimous decision to remove Anne O'Connor from her position as chief executive. He stated that this leadership change was not triggered by a single isolated incident but was based on an assessment of her performance and leadership over a period of nearly eight months. Martin emphasized the legal distinction between government action and statutory body decisions, insisting that neither he nor the government sacked anyone, but rather that the independent board acted within its statutory powers.

Board Decision and Performance Review

The HSE board met on November 19th to deliberate on the future of the health service's leadership. During this session, members unanimously concluded that the removal of the chief executive officer was necessary to ensure the effective and efficient performance of the HSE's executive functions. Martin explained that this process aligns with standard practices for public service employment, where specific criteria and performance objectives are applied. The Taoiseach argued that the board operates independently in making such personnel decisions, a fact he described as the legal statutory reality that cannot be overridden by ministerial preference.

Also read HSE CEO Anne O'Connor Removed Amidst Legal Challenge Over Fair Process

Cork Hospital Crisis Triggers Scrutiny

The unprecedented sacking emerged directly from an escalating crisis at Cork University Hospital (CUH). The catalyst for this high-level intervention was a leaked letter from hospital chief executive Jennifer Kearney to regional HSE management. In this correspondence, Kearney warned that significant delays in appointing staff were putting patient safety at serious risk. This internal alarm regarding staffing shortages and trolley waits intensified political pressure on the government. The situation at CUH became the focal point of a testy Leaders' Questions session in the Dáil, where Opposition parties challenged the government's handling of the health service's deteriorating conditions.

Opposition Accusations and Political Blame

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill of dodging responsibility for the ongoing failures. McDonald argued that political leaders were hiding behind the claim that O'Connor's firing was exclusively a matter for the board. She stated that no one believed the head of the HSE would be removed without the explicit involvement of the Minister or the Government. McDonald highlighted that on Carroll MacNeill's watch, the number of people on a waiting list for treatment had reached one million. She characterized O'Connor as a scapegoat for the litany of failures within the HSE, insisting that ultimate responsibility lies with the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health.

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Similar criticisms came from Social Democrats acting leader Cian O'Callaghan, who described the HSE as being in utter chaos. O'Callaghan claimed that the Minister for Health was ducking for cover and cannot outsource her responsibility to the HSE board when it suits her. He argued that the buck stops with the Minister, who is ultimately responsible for the health service and the people it cares for. Meanwhile, Labour leader Ivana Bacik criticized the lack of explanation provided for O'Connor's removal. Bacik noted that the board's statement made no mention of patient safety and accused Carroll MacNeill of micromanaging while being remarkably disengaged regarding the executive's dismissal.

Government Defense and Hospital Progress

Defending the government's position, Martin told Independent Ireland TD Ken O'Flynn that he had held very good meetings at Cork University Hospital on Monday. He reported that progress had been made on some of the staffing issues at the hospital. Martin confirmed that a system and process are now in place to deal with the specific issues arising at the facility. He reiterated that safety is prioritized at all times and denied that the health service is in a state of chaos, attributing such claims to political spinning by his opponents.

Despite the leadership shakeup, O'Flynn challenged the Taoiseach on whether he still had confidence in the Minister for Health and if he would sign off on the 172 posts needed at the hospital. O'Flynn pointed out the limitations of administrative changes, stating that you can sack the chief executive of the HSE but you cannot sack the waiting lists. The debate underscored the deep political divide over how to resolve the structural and staffing challenges facing the Irish health system.