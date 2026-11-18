HSE CEO Anne O'Connor refuses to say if Andy Phillips keeps his job after falsely claiming Taoiseach instructions. Details on Cork University Hospital safety concerns and Portiuncula birth restrictions.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Anne O'Connor has steadfastly refused to confirm whether the employment status of regional official Andy Phillips remains secure following a significant controversy involving false claims about government instructions. The incident centers on Phillips, the regional executive officer for the HSE South West region, who allegedly stated he was acting on directives from the offices of the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health during a private meeting regarding patient safety issues at a major regional hospital.

Refusal to Confirm Employment Status of Andy Phillips

During a session of the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning, committee members pressed O'Connor to clarify if Phillips could remain in his position given the nature of his statements. O'Connor repeatedly declined to provide a definitive answer, stating simply that she could not answer the question directly. She emphasized that there was a substantial amount of work to be completed by the region to address ongoing operational challenges, and while she expressed confidence in Phillips, she noted she was working closely with him to resolve the matters at hand.

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False Claims About Taoiseach Instructions and Apology

The controversy erupted after The Irish Times reported on minutes from a meeting held on August 20th between Phillips and Jennifer Kearney, the chief executive of Cork University Hospital (CUH). According to the obtained minutes and a subsequent recording, Phillips informed Kearney that he had been instructed by the offices of the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health to engage in specific conversations with her after she raised critical patient safety concerns. Phillips later issued a statement offering an unreserved apology for his comments, explicitly stating that he did not receive any instructions from either government office. He acknowledged that he should not have suggested otherwise and expressed regret for the misinformation provided during the meeting.

Origins of Conflict at Cork University Hospital

The dispute originated in August when a letter written by Jennifer Kearney to the HSE was leaked to the media. In this correspondence, Kearney highlighted severe patient safety risks at Cork University Hospital, citing a staff shortage of approximately 1,000 employees that was compromising care standards. O'Connor clarified that she has no objection to staff members speaking out about public safety risks within the healthcare system. However, she expressed concern regarding the practice of recording meetings without the knowledge or consent of attendees, a protocol that Phillips allegedly employed during his discussion with Kearney.

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Clinical Assessment of Overcrowding and Staff Stress

Colm Henry, the HSE's chief clinical officer, testified before the committee that he conducted an evaluation of the safety profile at CUH following the emergence of these concerns. Henry visited the urgent and emergency care department and observed that hospital staff were clearly very busy, with some individuals appearing stressed due to the high volume of patients. While he noted that processes for monitoring staff performance had improved significantly compared to previous years, he identified overcrowding as the primary system-wide issue. Henry stressed the need for additional capacity in critical care and acute beds to mitigate these risks and ensure that no single area bore the disproportionate burden of patient care.

Birth Restrictions at Portiuncula University Hospital

Separate safety concerns were raised regarding maternity services at Portiuncula University Hospital in the HSE West and North West region, where Tony Canavan, the regional executive officer, disclosed a 20 percent reduction in births this year. Since October 2025, the hospital has ceased accepting bookings for expectant mothers classified as higher-risk, including those who are older, obese, or suffering from gestational diabetes. This decision followed the announcement of 12 reviews into the care provided to women and babies at the Ballinasloe hospital, which led to the standing down of the external management team at the end of October.

Implementation of Safety Reviews and Oversight Measures

Canavan reported that additional oversight and continuity arrangements are now in place at Portiuncula University Hospital to ensure the safety of patients and staff. He stated that 99 percent of the recommendations derived from the safety reviews had been successfully implemented. Furthermore, he confirmed that there had been no major incidents reported from the 1,000 deliveries that have occurred this year, suggesting that the immediate safety interventions have had a stabilizing effect on the maternity unit despite the reduction in high-risk admissions.