HSE criticised for not implementing salary scale recommendations for paramedics after six years of waiting

The National Ambulance Service employees, represented by the Union Unite, have been waiting for six years for their skills and expertise to be recognized. They claim that despite the 'Roles and Responsibilities Review' recommending enhanced pay scales, those recommendations have not been implemented. The strike action, starting from Monday and continuing on Tuesday, aims to bring attention to this issue.

Paramedics will begin industrial action on Monday over a dispute over salary scales . The move will see National Ambulance Service employees begin a work-to-rule on Monday, followed by a 24-hour stoppage on Tuesday.

They have promised that more strikes will be announced if the dispute isn't resolved. Union officials have blasted the HSE and accused it of failing to implement the recommendations of an independent report on updating staff salary scales to reflect changes in their responsibilities and workload





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Paramedics Industrial Action HSE Independent Report Salary Scales Changes In Responsibilities Unite Roles And Responsibilities Review Eoin Drummey

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