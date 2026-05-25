HSE figures show long waiting lists for physiotherapy and occupational therapy

New HSE figures reveal that some 12,000 adults are waiting more than two years for an initial primary care assessment, with the majority requiring physiotherapy or occupational therapy. Even after an assessment, thousands of people face long waits for treatment, particularly in physiotherapy.

Physiotherapy and occupational therapy waiting lists are particularly long, new HSE figures show. Some 12,000 adults are waiting more than two years for an primary care assessment on the HSE .

Over 32,000 adults are waiting more than a year for an initial primary care assessment. Most of the people waiting for an initial assessment for more than a year require physiotherapy (14,854) or occupational therapy (7,080). Even after an assessment, thousands of people face long waits for treatment. The issue is particularly acute in physiotherapy with about 5,400 adults waiting more than a year for treatment after their initial assessment.

The HSE is making efforts to remove more than 60,000 people from primary care waiting lists by the end of the year, specifically physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy. The HSE is actively implementing a range of measures aimed at reducing waiting times and improving access to primary care services.

These measures include the recruitment of additional staff, the development of innovative models of care such as telehealth services, and enhanced triage systems designed to ensure patients are directed to the most appropriate treatment pathway as quickly as possible





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HSE Waiting Lists Primary Care Assessment Physiotherapy Occupational Therapy Mental Health Disability Recruitment Restrictions Innovative Models Of Care Telehealth Services Enhanced Triage Systems Specialist Programmes

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