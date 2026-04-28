HSE Investigates Autism Charity Over €1.5 Million Transfer to UK

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is conducting a review into Autism Initiatives Ireland (now Autism A Chara) following allegations of a €1.5 million transfer of funds to its UK counterpart. The review will examine financial records, contracts, and governance structures.

The Health Service Executive ( HSE ) in Ireland has initiated a comprehensive review of the governance, financial practices, and contractual arrangements of Autism Initiatives Ireland , now operating under the name Autism A Chara .

This action follows serious allegations concerning the transfer of over €1.5 million from the Irish organization’s funds to its counterpart in the United Kingdom over a four-year period, beginning in 2019. The concerns initially surfaced several years ago, prompting a delayed but now active investigation by the HSE. Anne O’Connor, the chief executive of the HSE, informed the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee about the commencement of this review, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the commitment to full transparency.

The review will encompass a thorough examination of all relevant financial records, existing contracts, and the overall governance structure of Autism Initiatives Ireland. The HSE is specifically looking into whether the transfers adhered to the terms of their funding agreements and whether appropriate oversight mechanisms were in place.

A briefing note dated April 21st details that the review will also consider the implementation of additional compliance and assurance measures, increased collaboration with internal HSE departments, and the identification of any further necessary actions. Crucially, O’Connor stated that the HSE neither approved nor received any prior or subsequent notification regarding these transfers of funds or assets.

The organization maintains no record of being aware of these transactions as they occurred, and a detailed review of available documentation is underway to determine if any retrospective notification was ever provided. Autism Initiatives Ireland receives funding from the HSE as a Section 39 organization, meaning it operates with a degree of independence but is still subject to contractual, financial, and governance oversight, including the requirement to submit audited financial statements and management returns.

Despite this oversight, the HSE acknowledges that the annual external audits do not specifically verify compliance with all conditions outlined in the Service Arrangement agreements. Internal concerns regarding governance and compliance, including issues related to the classification of HSE funding and cross-border arrangements, were raised within the HSE as early as 2022, indicating a growing awareness of potential irregularities.

The HSE funds Autism Initiatives Ireland exclusively for the provision of disability services within the Republic of Ireland and currently has no evidence to suggest that services were contracted, delivered, or invoiced by UK-based entities in connection with the alleged transfers. The financial statements of Autism A Chara, covering the year ending March 2025, reveal a surplus of €0.245 million, with statutory bodies identified as the primary source of funding.

The organization described its balance sheet as ‘healthy’ and reported a significant increase in income – €1.232 million – compared to the previous year. This financial performance contrasts with the allegations of substantial fund transfers, raising further questions about the organization’s financial management practices. The HSE’s investigation aims to reconcile these financial details with the reported transfers and determine whether any funds intended for services within Ireland were diverted for use elsewhere.

The Public Accounts Committee will continue to be updated on the progress of the review, and the HSE has pledged to cooperate fully with any inquiries. The outcome of this review could have significant implications for the future funding and operation of Autism Initiatives Ireland, as well as potentially leading to broader reforms in the oversight of Section 39 organizations.

The situation highlights the importance of robust financial controls and transparent reporting mechanisms within the healthcare sector, particularly for organizations receiving substantial public funding. The HSE’s response underscores its commitment to ensuring that public funds are used appropriately and effectively to deliver essential services to those in need. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the review progresses.

The focus remains on establishing the facts, ensuring accountability, and safeguarding the interests of individuals with autism and their families





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