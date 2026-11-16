HSE Report: Maternal Age and Health Complexity Rise in Ireland

New HSE data reveals rising maternal age and doubled gestational diabetes rates. The National Maternity Population Health Profile details shifting care needs across Irish demographics and clinical outcomes.

The Health Service Executive ( HSE) released the National Maternity Population Health Profile on Monday, documenting significant shifts in the health demographics of women utilizing maternity services in Ireland. The report highlights that clinical complexity is increasing, with the rate of gestational diabetes having doubled over the last decade. This data illustrates the evolving needs of the population as women delay childbirth and present with more intricate medical histories.

Gestational Diabetes Rates Double Since 2015

Gestational diabetes diagnoses among maternity delivery discharges more than doubled, rising from 6 per cent in 2015 to 12.9 per cent in 2024. This sharp increase is a primary indicator of the growing clinical complexity required in modern maternity care. The Health Service Executive (HSE) notes that these figures represent a substantial shift in the health profile of pregnant women across the country. Such data is critical for resource planning and anticipating future service demands.

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Obesity and Pre-eclampsia Prevalence Increases

Recorded diagnoses of pre-eclampsia, a serious condition characterized by high blood pressure and organ damage, also saw a 57 per cent relative increase. The prevalence of this condition grew from 1.4 per cent in 2015 to 2.2 per cent in 2024. Concurrently, obesity during pregnancy increased from 16 per cent in 2014 to 22.3 per cent in 2022, marking a 39.4 per cent relative increase. These rising statistics underscore the necessity for adjusted clinical protocols and monitoring standards.

Rising Maternal Age and Demographic Diversity

Women giving birth in Ireland are increasingly older, with nearly 40 per cent delivering at age 35 or above in 2023, up from 34 per cent in 2015. Older mothers also exhibit higher rates of Caesarean sections compared to their younger counterparts. The maternity population is simultaneously becoming more diverse, with almost 29 per cent of women born outside Ireland in 2023, compared to 22 per cent in 2015. This demographic shift influences various health outcomes and service utilization patterns.

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Preterm Birth Variations by Region of Birth

Maternity outcomes are not evenly distributed, with preterm birth rates varying significantly by the mother's country of birth. Babies born to mothers from Africa had a preterm birth rate of 9.1 per cent, while those from the Americas and Asia recorded 7.6 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively. Mothers born in the UK showed a rate of 8.2 per cent, compared to 7.2 per cent for mothers born in Ireland. Low birth weight and perinatal mortality also display these population-specific disparities.

HSE Planning Next National Maternity Strategy

Kilian McGrane, director of the National Women and Infants Health Programme at the HSE, emphasized that this report provides a clearer understanding of changing service needs. He stated that the evidence base is essential for planning services that respond effectively to the complexity of the pregnant population. The findings will directly inform the next National Maternity Strategy and help identify priorities for future service development and improvement.