HSE Threatens Funding Withdrawal from Rotunda Hospital over Private Practice by Public Consultants

The HSE has warned the Rotunda Hospital that its funding could be at risk if it does not stop allowing consultants on public-only contracts to treat private patients on its premises, a breach of their agreement.

The Health Service Executive ( HSE ) has issued a stern warning to the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, stating that any permission granted to consultants on public-only contracts to practise privately on its premises is void and must be withdrawn.

This correspondence follows remarks made by Prof Seán Daly, Master of the Rotunda, to the Oireachtas health committee, where he confirmed the hospital allows such consultants to treat patients privately. The HSE asserts there is "not a shred of doubt" that the hospital overstepped its authority, as any such permission required HSE approval, which was never granted.

The health service claims the Rotunda's actions constitute a "manifest breach" of its service level agreement and is now considering all options, including invoking a performance issues clause that could lead to funding being withheld or reduced. The Rotunda has been given until June 8 to provide a detailed list of all public-only consultants carrying out private work, who authorized it, the number of deliveries by each consultant this year, the current number of private patients under their care, and the revenue generated from these services.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill emphasized that the "very last thing" she wants is a conversation about funding cuts, but she reiterated that government policy is unambiguous: consultants employed on public contracts must be available to treat all women with high-risk pregnancies, not just those who can afford private care.

"I want those consultants who have been trained by the State, in the State, who are being paid by the State to work for all of the women in the Irish State who have risky pregnancies, to be there - and not just happen to be there because a woman with the opportunity to go private happens to be there," she stated. The Rotunda, while predominantly publicly funded, also receives private income, adding complexity to the dispute.

Daly defended the hospital's position, arguing in a letter to the HSE that it had the right to grant such permissions and that to claim otherwise is "simply incorrect both as a matter of fact and law," noting the hospital sought legal advice from Arthur Cox. He has also shared the HSE correspondence with health committee chair Pádraig Rice, a Social Democrats TD, who affirmed that no hospital can unilaterally alter the terms of the public-only consultant contract.

This conflict highlights ongoing tensions in Ireland's health system regarding the distinction between public and private care, consultant contracts, and hospital funding models. The Rotunda, as the State's busiest maternity hospital, sits at the center of this debate, with implications for patient access to specialist care for high-risk pregnancies. The HSE's firm stance signals a push for stricter enforcement of national policy to ensure consultants on public salaries are fully dedicated to public patients.

Meanwhile, the hospital's leadership argues it operates within its rights and aims to cooperate with the HSE's request for information within the one-week deadline. The outcome may influence the terms of consultant contracts and the governance of voluntary hospitals across the country, as the government seeks to balance service delivery, workforce expectations, and equitable patient access in a strained health service





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Rotunda Hospital HSE Public-Only Consultants Private Practice Funding Jennifer Carroll Macneill Seán Daly Maternity Contract Breach Health Policy

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