Galway hospitals lose €10.2 million to unpaid private insurer bills between 2021 and 2025. Councillor Shane Forde calls the HSE's failure to collect debts a scandal impacting taxpayer funds.

The Health Service Executive confirmed that Galway City's two major public hospitals have written off €10.2 million in unpaid private health insurance claims over a five-year period. This financial loss, recognized between 2021 and 2025, involves University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital. The debt represents significant unpaid invoices from fee-paying private patients that the state healthcare system failed to collect.

The €10.2 Million Debt Breakdown

The largest portion of this write-off, totaling €5.3 million, was recorded in 2025. These funds were associated with invoices generated much earlier, ranging from 2012 to 2019. Ann Cosgrove, the HSE's integrated health area manager for Galway and Roscommon, stated that these accounts were identified only after a comprehensive review of insurance claims. The majority of these specific invoices resulted from claims being fully rejected by insurers or from outstanding balances where claims were only partially rejected.

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University Hospital Galway accounted for just over €3 million of the total write-off in 2024. More than 80 per cent of this amount, specifically €2.8 million, was linked to a review of invoices generated between 2010 and 2018 that were deemed uncollectable. The remaining €470,000 written off in 2024 related to more recent invoices from 2019 to 2024 that were either rejected or considered uncollectable by private health insurers.

Political Outrage and Councillor Criticism

Galway City councillor Shane Forde raised urgent concerns regarding this financial loss at the Tuesday HSE West Regional Health Forum meeting. He described the write-offs as an absolute scandal and expressed shock at the magnitude of the unrecovered funds. Forde argued that the failure to follow up and submit claims with private health insurers resulted in a direct loss of nearly €10.5 million in taxpayer money. He emphasized that private hospitals would have collapsed if they operated their business with such poor financial recovery practices.

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Ann Cosgrove acknowledged the difficulty in extracting money from insurance companies, particularly when claims are rejected or part-rejected. She conceded that the follow-up of aged debt is a complex process but stated that the HSE is actively working to reduce delays. The organization is currently focusing on improving debt collection procedures and closing out aged claims to prevent further financial losses.

Wider Budget Overspends and Government Response

This issue arises amid broader financial challenges for the HSE West and North West region, which includes University Hospital Galway. The region previously confirmed that it overspent almost €50 million in its 2026 budget by July. This significant overspend occurred alongside reports that the Government was considering stripping the HSE West and North West of its day-to-day spending powers. The combination of unpaid private insurance debts and massive budget overspends highlights severe financial strain within the regional healthcare system.

The HSE's admission of these write-offs underscores systemic issues in managing private patient billing and insurance claims. While the agency cites the complexity of aged debt as a contributing factor, the sheer volume of unrecovered funds suggests a need for more rigorous follow-up protocols. The political backlash from local officials like Shane Forde indicates that these financial discrepancies are drawing immediate scrutiny from both the public and local government representatives.

As the HSE attempts to close out aged claims and improve collection rates, the impact of these unpaid bills remains a critical concern. The loss of €10.2 million represents a significant hit to public funds that could have been utilized for other healthcare services. The ongoing debate between health managers and local councillors reflects a broader tension regarding accountability and efficiency within the public healthcare system.