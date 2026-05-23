Hugh O'Connor, the first player from North Cork to play senior hurling for Cork.

Hugh O'Connor, a former county minor and U20 football captain, made history when he became the first player from Newmarket GAA to start a senior hurling championship match for Cork.

WHEN HUGH O’CONNOR’S name was announced over the Walsh Park intercom as a late addition to the Cork team, it marked a historic moment for Newmarket GAA.

The former county minor and U20 football captain became the first player from North Cork to start a senior hurling championship match for the Rebels. Their previous representative, Jerry Cronin, was the back-up keeper for Martin Coleman in the ‘70s, making a substitute appearance against Waterford in 1978 en route to a second All-Ireland medal. Connie O’Callaghan played in a senior tournament game in 1980.

A couple of decades prior, Mick Quane, born in Newmarket, played senior hurling for Cork as a member of Glen Rovers. O’Connor would’ve been conforming to expectations had he been lining out for John Cleary’s footballers against Meath on Saturday, rather than at a sold-out SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. His underage pedigree says as much. He kicked 1-7 (1-5 from play) as Cork captain and man of the match in their 2021 Munster final triumph.

He was leading the team out again in the 2024 U20 decider. Their defeat in that final was the initial turning point in O’Connor’s county career. Two days later, the U20 hurlers suffered their first loss in two years under their manager Ben O’Connor. The next evening, Hugh scored three points off the bench for Newmarket in a Duhallow Junior A Hurling League match against Dromtarriffe.

His form was good and the selectors felt that they needed something different to give it a boost. Hugh got a call from outside the panel to start both the semi and final in a half-forward line alongside William Buckley and Diarmuid Healy. His performance and attitude lined up with their expectations, and his ability to hold the ball up due to his paw and distribution were strong suits.

His football career started to advance when he had a run to a Munster C title and All-Ireland final, which was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. Cork manager Ben O'Connor and Hugh O'Connor. James Crombie / INPHO / INPH





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Hugh O'connor Newmarket GAA Cork Team John Cleary Munster Final Duhallow Junior A Hurling League Ben O'connor Tony Forristal Tournament Coláiste Treasa Kanturk Brian O'sullivan Alan Walsh Colin Walsh Tommy Walsh LCL Tear Athleticism

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