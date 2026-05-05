Hugo Keenan Signs Contract Extension with IRFU and Leinster Rugby

Irish rugby star Hugo Keenan has extended his contracts with the IRFU and Leinster Rugby, committing his future to the national and provincial teams until the end of the 2027/28 season. The full-back has been a key player for Ireland and Leinster, contributing to numerous successes including a Grand Slam and multiple URC titles.

Hugo Keenan has reaffirmed his commitment to Irish rugby, extending his contracts with both the Irish Rugby Football Union ( IRFU ) and Leinster Rugby . The dynamic full-back has secured his future with the national and provincial teams, signing a new agreement that will keep him in Ireland until the conclusion of the 2027/28 season.

This announcement represents a significant boost for Irish rugby, retaining a key player who has consistently delivered exceptional performances at the highest level. Keenan’s journey with Ireland began in October 2020, and since then, he has become an integral part of the national team, amassing an impressive 46 caps. His contributions were pivotal in Ireland’s historic Grand Slam victory in 2023, a testament to his skill, dedication, and impact on the team.

Adding to his accolades, Keenan also played a crucial role in securing the Six Nations title for Ireland in 2024, further solidifying his position as a leading figure in Irish rugby. He has also been part of three Triple Crown winning squads, demonstrating a consistent ability to perform under pressure and contribute to team success.

The extension of his contract underscores the IRFU’s confidence in his abilities and their commitment to building a strong and competitive national team for years to come. His presence provides stability and experience to the backline, and his versatility makes him a valuable asset in various game situations. Beyond his international achievements, Keenan has also excelled at the provincial level with Leinster Rugby.

Since making his debut for Leinster against Zebre in November 2016, he has featured in 81 matches, consistently showcasing his talent and work ethic. His contributions have been instrumental in Leinster’s success, as the team has secured five United Rugby Championship (URC) titles during his tenure – in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and most recently in 2025. These victories highlight his ability to perform consistently at a high level and contribute to a winning team culture.

Keenan’s impact extends beyond the URC, as he was also selected for the prestigious British & Irish Lions tour in 2025. During the tour, he etched his name into Lions folklore by scoring the series-clinching try in the dying moments of the second Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This moment of brilliance showcased his composure, skill, and ability to deliver when it matters most, cementing his status as a world-class player.

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby have expressed their delight at securing Keenan’s services for the foreseeable future. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell lauded Keenan as a top-class performer, expressing his pleasure at the player’s continued commitment to Irish rugby. Farrell emphasized Keenan’s consistency since his debut in 2020 and believes that his best years are still ahead of him, as he continues to strive for excellence both on and off the field.

This endorsement from the national team coach highlights Keenan’s importance to Ireland’s future success. IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys echoed Farrell’s sentiments, stating that Keenan has established himself as one of the leading full-backs in the world game. Humphreys expressed excitement about Keenan’s decision to commit his future to Irish Rugby, recognizing his talent, dedication, and consistent performance for both club and country.

He is confident that Keenan will continue to progress and make significant contributions to Irish rugby in the seasons to come. The extension of Keenan’s contract is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. It also reflects the IRFU and Leinster Rugby’s commitment to retaining their top players and building a strong foundation for future success.

His continued presence in Irish rugby will undoubtedly inspire young players and contribute to the growth and development of the sport in Ireland. Keenan’s journey is a remarkable story of dedication, perseverance, and achievement, and his future with Irish rugby promises to be even more exciting





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Hugo Keenan IRFU Leinster Rugby Contract Extension Ireland Rugby URC British & Irish Lions Andy Farrell David Humphreys

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