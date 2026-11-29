Hull City secure back-to-back Premier League wins with a 3-2 away victory at Crystal Palace, driven by goals from McBurnie, Thomas, and Slater.

Hull City delivered a commanding performance to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park, securing a second consecutive Premier League victory. The result marks a significant turning point for Sergej Jakirovic's squad, who climbed to ninth place in the league standings. Conversely, Crystal Palace's struggles intensified as they suffered their sixth straight league defeat, deepening their position at the bottom of the table. This loss ensures that Manchester United will not immediately replace Palace at the foot of the table as the December fixture list approaches.

First-Half Drama And Early Misses

Crystal Palace opened the scoring chances early in the contest when Jefferson Lerma delivered a long throw-in that found Dwight McNeil. McNeil's powerful shot struck the crossbar, narrowly missing an early lead for the home side. Hull City responded with determined attacking play, creating their first major opportunity when Sorba Thomas played Elliot Stroud into the box. Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was forced into a reflex save, using his legs to deny the Swedish wing-back.

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The Tigers continued to apply pressure, with Stroud cutting the ball back from the left flank for Regan Slater. Slater's goal-bound effort was deflected wide by Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, leading to a corner kick that caused significant trouble for the home defense. Although John Egan later bent a shot from the edge of the area wide, Hull remained the more threatening side as the first half progressed.

McBurnie And Thomas Break The Deadlock

Hull City's persistence was rewarded in the 38th minute when striker Oli McBurnie rose highest at the back post to head in Regan Slater's corner kick. The goal was initially disallowed for offside against Sorba Thomas but was reinstated following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check. This moment proved pivotal, setting the tone for the remainder of the match and giving Hull a crucial advantage before the interval.

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The visitors doubled their lead just three minutes into the second half through Sorba Thomas. The midfielder regained possession easily from Crystal Palace defender Oscar Mingueza and curled a beautiful shot into the net that left Dean Henderson with no chance. Hull's control of the game was further emphasized when goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis launched a throw that sent Mohamed Belloumi racing toward goal, requiring another vital save from the Palace keeper to maintain the scoreline.

Slater Completes Hat-Hat And Palace Fight Back

Hull City secured their victory with a third goal in the 80th minute, showcasing their tactical cohesion. Elliot Stroud provided a clever backheel pass to Oli McBurnie, who laid the ball off for Regan Slater. Slater placed his shot precisely into the bottom corner from the edge of the area, marking his first top-flight goal and completing a significant contribution for the side. The goal effectively killed off any remaining hope of a Palace comeback at that stage.

Crystal Palace managed to pull one goal back in the 90th minute when Jorgen Strand Larsen's shot trickled past a mishandling by goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. The home side briefly revived hopes of a miraculous turnaround in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Adam Wharton guided the ball into the penalty area. However, the ball ran through a crowd of bodies without resulting in a shot, and time expired to confirm Hull City's 3-2 victory and celebrate their rise to ninth place in the Premier League.