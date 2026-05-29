Hundreds of Mourners Attend Funeral of Drowning Victim Abbie Carmody-Pepper

The funeral of 15-year-old Abbie Carmody-Pepper was held at the Church of The Holy Spirit in Ballymun, north Dublin, with hundreds of mourners in attendance. Abbie's family and friends paid tribute to her in heartfelt eulogies and music.

Hundreds of mourners packed into the Church of The Holy Spirit in Ballymun in north Dublin to say goodbye to Abbie Carmody-Pepper after tragedy struck last Sunday.

Abbie's older brother Aaron, read out a eulogy on behalf of his parents, Mandy and Wayne and other brothers Leon and Warren. Speaking on behalf of Abbie's mum Mandy, Aaron told mourners: 'Today we say goodbye to our beautiful daughter Abbie. Thank you for every moment you gave these last 15 years.

'I'll miss everything about you. But I know you've gone home to be with the other angels. We'll miss you forever our crabby Abbie.

'On behalf of Wayne, Aaron said: 'Thank you everybody for your support and kindness. I used to look forward to seeing your beautiful face in the morning but soon after she'd turn the house upside down. She always got her way. My little crazy Abbie.

Words written by her older brother Leon said 'life would never be the same' before asking her to look over the family. Warren wrote: 'Abbie, we used to fight over chargers and phones and everything else. I'll never forget the days going to school every morning and how I used to be texting you. You'd always have a smile on your face - no matter what day, no matter what weather, no matter what you were doing.

I'll never forget that beautiful smile.

' Then Aaron read out a eulogy he had written himself. He said: 'When I think of her, I think of the girl who was first in line every Christmas to go into the sitting room to see what gifts Santy left us. I think of me brothers wrecking her head and her giving them just as much grief.

'I think of her phases of making slime, loom bands and fidget toys. I think of the little girl who walked home from school with me ma every day, I think of the girl who had the meanest eyes to the biggest smile but above all I think of that little girl who tried to save her friend in the end.

' Breaking down in tears, Aaron added: 'They say when people are forgotten, that's when they truly die so it'll be like you never left us. Because we'll spend every day remembering you. Don't worry Abbie, I'll take care of them for you. I love you so much and I'm so proud of you and I will miss you.

' Music played throughout the service included 'Forever Young' by Alphaville, 'How Long Will I Love You' by Ellie Goulding and 'Something in the Heavens' by Lewis Capaldi





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Abbie Carmody-Pepper Drowning Funeral Church Of The Holy Spirit Ballymun

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