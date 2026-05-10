Huntoffice Technology Eyes UK Expansion as Revenues Surge

Huntoffice Technology, an office outfitter based in Limerick, Ireland, is eyeing expansion into the UK as this year's revenues head to €25 million on the back of growing demand for office fit-out and design from employers grappling with changing work patterns that have emerged since the Covid pandemic.

Office outfitter Huntoffice Technology is eyeing expansion into the UK as this year's revenues head to €25 million on the back of growing demand for office fit-out and design from employers grappling with changing work patterns that have emerged since the Covid pandemic.

The Co Limerick-headquartered business could reach €25 million or €26 million this year, more than 13 per cent ahead of the €22 million the company earned in 2025. Huntoffice already has a United Kingdom website and will begin work in earnest on its move once its technology is "tried and tested".

Founded in 1999 by Hunt and his brother John, the business now employs 65 people in three bases – Limerick, Cork and Dublin – fitting out and designing offices, as well as providing the normal range of supplies. Clients include discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl and tech giant Amazon, along with many Irish businesses, ranging from big to typical small- and medium-sized organisations.

Employers need to attract people back to the office and also want to attract and retain new talent. Technology remains critical while design and layout, furniture and desks are becoming more important. Self-contained meeting pods, which allow small groups to gather or one person to host discussions with others working remotely, are increasingly desirable to clients.

Businesses can save cash by making better use of space, a move that can potentially aid them in cutting energy bills, which look poised to rise again. The company also employs in-house design teams, allowing small and medium-sized customers to save on paying architects and other specialists. While the business is gearing up for its UK expansion, its managing director is adamant that the home market remains its first priority.

"We're an Irish company and with the demand we've experienced this year, we see a massive opportunity here," he said





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Office Outfitter Office Fit-Out And Design Employers Attracting People Back To The Office Retaining New Talent Design And Layout Furniture And Desks Technology Self-Contained Meeting Pods Better Use Of Space Energy Bills In-House Design Teams Home Market UK Expansion

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