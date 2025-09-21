Hurricane Gabrielle's Potential Threat to Ireland: Weather Experts Issue Warning

Ireland dodged severe flooding recently experienced in the UK, but experts warn Hurricane Gabrielle could impact the country's weather next weekend. Significant temperature changes and an uncertain outlook highlight the importance of staying informed.

Ireland experienced a fortunate escape from the severe flooding that recently impacted parts of the United Kingdom. While some areas of Ireland did receive heavy rainfall, the country appears to have avoided the worst of the devastation, a situation one expert believes could shift in the coming days due to the potential influence of Hurricane Gabrielle .

This stands in stark contrast to the numerous red flood alerts issued across the UK over the weekend, highlighting the contrasting weather patterns impacting the region. This expert, Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather, has advised his followers to closely monitor Tropical Storm Gabrielle, currently developing over the Atlantic Ocean and expected to intensify into a hurricane. O'Reilly's warning underscores the volatile and interconnected nature of global weather systems, where events occurring thousands of miles away can ultimately impact local conditions. His initial assessment suggests the arrival of high pressure, bringing with it some pleasant days, but also a subsequent shift in weather conditions contingent on the trajectory and intensity of Hurricane Gabrielle and its interaction with the established weather patterns over Ireland. This situation highlights the importance of staying informed and prepared for any eventuality as the week progresses. \Met Éireann, Ireland's meteorological service, has also issued a forecast outlining a significant change in temperatures for Monday. The mild conditions that prevailed throughout the summer will give way to a considerable drop, with temperatures potentially plummeting to as low as 5°C on Monday morning, and a feels-like temperature of just 2°C in some areas. This shift in temperature will undoubtedly be felt across the country, marking a noticeable change from the recent warmer weather. The cooler temperatures are expected to persist into the middle of the week, before conditions gradually become milder from Wednesday onward. However, the outlook for the end of the week and the following weekend remains uncertain, with experts closely watching the potential impact of Hurricane Gabrielle. The interplay between the established high-pressure system and the developing hurricane presents a complex weather scenario, making accurate predictions particularly challenging. Met Éireann's national outlook provides a general overview of the expected conditions, emphasizing the influence of high pressure bringing settled weather, but also acknowledging the increasing uncertainty regarding the weekend's weather. This calls for a proactive approach to monitoring weather developments. \The Met Éireann National Outlook provides a more detailed breakdown of the forecast. Monday night is expected to be dry, with some cloud cover in the north and clear skies further south. Patches of mist and fog may form due to near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius. Tuesday is predicted to be largely dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Temperatures are expected to reach between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius with a light southerly breeze, increasing to moderate along Atlantic coasts. Tuesday night will also be largely dry, starting with clear spells, but with cloud thickening from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from 6 to 11 degrees Celsius. Wednesday will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells, with the possibility of isolated patches of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius. Thursday is forecast to have variable cloud and hazy sunshine, along with patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas. Temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius. The outlook for the weekend and beyond suggests a slight signal for the breakdown of high pressure, however, the details are uncertain. This uncertainty reinforces the need for continued vigilance and staying updated with the latest forecasts as the week progresses, especially regarding the potential influence of Hurricane Gabrielle on Ireland's weather





