Andy Moran says Mayo's All-Ireland win is life-changing as he receives GWA award

Mayo manager Andy Moran reflects on the life-changing impact of winning the All-Ireland, the emotional homecomings in the US and Achill, and the loss of chairman Seamus Tuohy.

Just over three months after Mayo won the All-Ireland football championship, the scale of the achievement is still sinking in. Manager Andy Moran said the win has been life-changing for everyone connected to the team.

He has been named the 2026 Gaelic Writers Association Football Personality of the Year, with the awards sponsored by Clayton Hotels. Moran said the intensity of the celebrations has been unlike anything he experienced before. The team recently spent six days in the United States, visiting supporters who had backed them through lean years. In Chicago they had three nights and three celebrations, each as big as the last.

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In New York, 900 people gathered in a room for them, which Moran called insane. The American trip was about recognising businesses and supporters who stuck with Mayo when they were not winning. Moran said it was the first real celebration for many of those people, making it feel like another homecoming. He added that the Mayo brand is huge, but they may have underestimated it slightly.

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Mayo Celebrations in the United States

The reception in Belmullet blew everyone away, while scenes in Achill were especially poignant. Jack Carney, Donnacha McHugh and Diarmuid O Connor were piped onto Achill Island by local pipe bands as huge crowds turned out. Moran felt pangs of guilt watching the clips because he was not there. Moran, who is 43, married with kids and runs a business, said the win is a fright at times.

He said every day you catch yourself, and he cannot imagine what it is like for an 18 or 19 year old. Even for players in their early twenties, it is incredibly intense. He said players carrying Sam Maguire are like the Pied Piper wherever they go. His wife Jennifer asked how the players are handling it.

Moran said he does not really know, but he is proud of how they carry themselves and give everyone time. He called it life-changing beyond anything he could have imagined. The team is currently on holiday in Barbados and will play Kerry in a fundraising match in London at the end of the month. Moran said he always believed Mayo could win, even when it felt like pie in the sky.

He said he is the type of person who thinks that if you keep putting yourself in there, your luck will change. Mayo were the bridesmaids for so long, and he is not ashamed of that. At some stage you have to win the race, and seeing what it means to people is amazing. After the 2021 final defeat, Moran felt Mayo had lost its sense of self.

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Andy Moran Reflects on Leadership and Loss

What changed was the buy-in, with Enda Hession leaving his teaching job in Dublin to move back to Mayo standing out. Moran is not one to show vulnerability, but the 10-point loss to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final left him shook. County board chairman Seamus Tuohy reached out with a quiet word of support. Tuohy died in late September after an illness.

Moran said he cannot talk highly enough of him, praising his humility, pride in Mayo and willingness to work. He said Tuohy had a quiet leadership and did not want to be the centre of attention. Moran brought some crazy ideas to the county board, and Tuohy advised on the good ones. We miss him and we have missed him every day since.

Cillian O Connor and Future Rule Changes

Cillian O Connor retired, leaving a void in the dressing room, but Moran praised his impact this year. He said some of the best calls of his life were to get O Connor back, and he made a difference to the young lads behind the scenes. It was a silent leadership that no one sees. Moran has also watched the trial rules being examined in the third-level leagues.

He is not against rule changes, but he is against them at this time. He believes in 18 months or 24 months they could be brilliant. He said the 11-up rule is the biggest change ever and scores are balancing out, but it needs time to bed in. He cannot see the point of trialling rules now and believes the timing is all wrong.