Fiona Everard won her third senior women's title in four years and Brian Fay defended his senior men's crown at the National Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus.

Fiona Everard and Brian Fay both defended their senior titles at the National Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown, Co Dublin, on Sunday.

Everard won the senior women's race for the third time in four years in 25:44, while Fay took the senior men's crown in 22:13. Everard, from Bandon AC, is the first woman to successfully defend the title since Shona Heaslip in 2016 and 2017. She broke away from the chasing runners with two of the five laps remaining on the undulating 7,500m course and was never troubled after that.

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Fiona Everard Reflects On Health And Victory

"I really wanted to win and probably put more pressure on myself than previous years," Everard said. "The crowds out there were amazing, and I tried to enjoy it out there and have fun and take it in. " The 28-year-old from Enniskeane near Bandon, Co Cork, said she was proud of staying healthy after years of inconsistency and injury. She is now coached by Mark Kenneally, the 2012 Olympian and head distance running coach with Athletics Ireland.

"I reminded myself that before I won in Gowran I felt I couldn't get a consistent year, I was constantly getting injured," she said. "So I think that's what I've been most proud of, to be healthy and to be able to come back to do the training and be able to show up and to be in contention. " Danielle Donegan of Tullamore Harriers AC improved on her third-place finish from last year to claim silver in 26:03.

Eimear Maher of Dundrum South Dublin AC, a 1,500m specialist, stepped up from last year's under-23 podium to take senior bronze in 26:06. Candour Track AC of Belfast won the team honours with 39 points, ahead of Dundrum South Dublin on 74 and Dublin City Harriers on 75. In the senior men's race, Fay produced a sensational final 500 metres to retain his title.

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Jack O'Leary of Mullingar Harriers AC pulled clear with 1,500m remaining in the 7,500m race, but Fay remained composed and pushed for victory at the final bend. O'Leary took silver in 22:16, while Niall Murphy of Ennis Track AC claimed bronze in 22:25. Fay is the first athlete to claim back-to-back victories since his fellow Raheny Shamrock AC athlete Mick Clohisey in 2015.

Mullingar Harriers won the team title with 28 points, ahead of Candour Track on 58 and Clonliffe Harriers on 72.

"Jack is flying right now, really fit," Fay said. "I'd an idea from national senior outdoors, when he made a move early doors, so I knew he was going to try something similar today, rather than leave it until the end. So it was just about me staying in contact with him, stay within 20m, then peel it back to 10m coming off the last hill.

" "Coming around that last bend, I kind of knew I had him, I just didn't want to go too soon. But I managed to come home pretty strong, and delighted to get another win here. Cross country was always my bread and butter, what got me into the sport when I was young, and gave me my first breakthrough runs in an Irish vest.

Winners Focus On European Cross Country Championships

" Both winners now turn their attention to the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on December 13th. Everard was the best of the senior Irish women last year in 10th and finished 23rd at the World Cross Country earlier this year.

"We've taken a different approach to training this year," Everard said. "Under Mark, it's been focused on my speed and power work as my weakness. I was nervous for today to see how it would translate to racing, but I felt good there and that will give me confidence heading to Europeans.

" "Based off last year, we have to be ambitious," she added. "It's hard to set a definite goal. After coming 10th, I want to get as close as I can to the top five. I could be close, and, if not, if I could just match last year.

" Fay, back based in Dublin after a period training in Australia, also finished 16th at the World Cross Country in January. The Irish men's team won silver in Belgrade last year, and Fay believes gold is a realistic target this time.

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"Jack was fifth last year. I was 10th. And maybe we can try for gold this time. That's what everybody wants," Fay said.

Nick Griggs Eyes European Cross Country Title

Irish medal hopes could also be boosted by the return of Nick Griggs, who made an excellent US collegiate debut by finishing ninth at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday. Griggs also led his University of Oregon to fifth place in the team event. It was his first 10km race over any terrain, the 21-year-old only returning to full training in the last month due to a knee injury.

Kenyan runners filled eight of the top 10 places, including winner Elsingi Kipruto of the University of Louisville. It remains to be seen whether Griggs can convince his Oregon coach, Jerry Schumacher, to allow him to race the European Cross Country, where he hopes to defend his under-23 title.

"Euro Cross is still on the cards, hopefully," Griggs said. "I haven't even asked Jerry yet about it, but I love Euro Cross and I really want to do it again this year. I've got finals the week before and if I can't get those moved it's going to be really tough. But we'll see.

Emma Hickey And Lucas Lyons Defend Under 20 Titles

" There will also be strong medal hopes in both under-20 races in Belgrade. Emma Hickey of United Striders in Wexford successfully defended her title on Sunday, out-sprinting Megan Brunt from Blackrock AC in Dublin. Still only 17, Hickey won bronze in the under-20 race at last year's Europeans. Ally Duffy of Tullamore Harriers took third in 15:51.

Lagan Valley won the team title with 97 points. Lucas Lyons from North Leitrim AC produced a strong finishing kick to win the men's under-20 race in 13:47, four seconds ahead of Conrad Latham from Raheny Shamrock, with Ewan Kennedy of Dundrum South Dublin third in 14:00. Raheny Shamrock won the team event with 55 points, ahead of Donore Harriers on 68 and Cork City on 95.

"Unbelievable. It couldn't have gone any more to plan," Lyons said.

"Full credit to Dermot McDermott, that was the race that he called. It's nice to finally do it after a few near misses.

" In the under-23 races, Niall Murphy of Ennis Track won the men's title in 22:25, ahead of Diarmuid Fagan of Mullingar Harriers in 22:51 and Frank Buchanan of Candour Track in 22:53. Róise Roberts of Candour Track won the women's under-23 race in 26:12, with Neasa Ní Ainiféin of Ennis Track second in 26:13 and Amy Greene of Finn Valley third in 26:48.