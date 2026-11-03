Baloucoune seeks first try of season as Ireland face Argentina in Nations Championship

Robert Baloucoune aims to end his try drought as Ireland open their November schedule against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium. The Ulster wing says he has more confidence after his Six Nations breakthrough.

Robert Baloucoune is determined to end his try drought as Ireland prepare to face Argentina in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

The Ulster wing has not scored a try this season in four games and admits that statistic does not sit well with him. He scored 12 tries in 13 appearances for Ulster, Ireland and Ireland A last season. Baloucoune crossed for three tries in four Six Nations games against Italy, England and Scotland, and was named man of the match against Italy. He was also named breakthrough player of the championship.

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His season was interrupted by a hamstring injury in the final game against Scotland, when Ireland clinched the Triple Crown. He returned for Ulster's Challenge Cup final loss to Montpellier, scoring a solo try in Bilbao. Another injury then ruled him out of the first two Tests of Ireland's July window before he returned for the closing loss to New Zealand.

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Baloucoune seeks more ball involvement

In that game the ball rarely reached him, and he has discussed with coaches how to get more involved when the play bypasses his wing. Every time I am on the pitch, I want to score, says Baloucoune. You probably need that if you want to score as well. The role of a modern wing is about more than tries, but Ireland will benefit if they can get the ball into the hands of the pacy 6ft 3ins back.

His introduction on the right wing helped turn Ireland's Six Nations campaign around after a tough start away to France. Baloucoune has worked hard to manage his hamstring problems, praising Ireland physio Emma Gallivan and Ulster physio Chris McNicholl for their input. He now performs a hefty load of heavy activation work before and after training. The last two or three years was stop-start with injuries and being in and out of squad training, he says.

Being able to get a decent preseason and back up games and training sessions made him feel more comfortable playing. The aerial battle is another strength, with Baloucoune capable of winning contests under kicks. Ulster have used him to retrieve short restarts successfully this season. We go pretty hard at it in training, he says.

Aerial dominance key platform for attack

We look to dominate the air, retrieve the ball and hold onto it. It is a great platform to attack off. It is a bit hectic, a bit of a free-for-all, but it is part of the game you have to adapt to. Baloucoune could line up with fullback Hugo Keenan and left wing Mack Hansen in the Irish back three.

Hansen returns after a year out through injury and Baloucoune is excited about combining with him. He has been flying, says Baloucoune. He is a baller. It is good to train with him and see the way he works.

He is really good as a distributor as well as beating players, so I am excited to hopefully play alongside him. Baloucoune also praised Ulster team-mate Stuart McCloskey, saying he is not just a ball carrier. He has so many different parts to his game and now you see his speed too, says Baloucoune. The skill set of the guy is unbelievable.

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It makes it easier to play with him because there is more space for me when boys jump in on him. It was nice to have him during the Six Nations and see a few Ulster boys doing well. He added that his provincial team-mates are not in the Ireland squad to make up the numbers. We want to stay involved and not just come here as training players holding bags, he says.

Having people in that position does give you a bit more confidence. His Six Nations performances raised his profile off the pitch, with more supporters asking for photos. I am easily spotted as well when I am walking around Belfast, he says with a smile. It was a nice feeling.

Looking ahead to the Argentina game, Baloucoune expects to kick on in what is essentially his second season of international rugby. I have got a bit more confidence from those performances, a bit more confidence in myself to perform, he says. It is probably the standard I expect from myself when I am coming into camp.

It is a different feeling than what I have been used to, but I am still in the same spot of having to come in and perform and set the pressures of trying to do the best that I can. Ireland will hope Baloucoune can transfer his Ulster form to the international stage. His pace and athleticism mark him as a standout player, and his work-rate in defence and aerial agility have made him a first-choice option.

If Ireland get off to a winning start to their November schedule, Baloucoune will be happy, but he is the kind of player who wants to be listed among the try-scorers.