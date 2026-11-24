Judge Adrian Harris applies the Probation Act after Iain Mackay admits stealing a neighbor's planning notice during a bitter property dispute in west Clare village Carrigaholt.

Iain Mackay, a sixty-four-year-old resident of The Square in Carrigaholt, was found guilty by Judge Adrian Harris at Kilrush District Court for stealing a neighbor's two euro planning notice. The theft occurred on February 20th of this year from a gate belonging to neighbors James and Lucy Fennelly, sparking a broader conflict labeled as a land-grabbing dispute in the west Clare village.

Theft Details and Court Evidence

Video evidence presented from a camera installed by the Fennellys clearly showed Mackay removing the laminated planning notice from the gate during daylight hours on the specified date. Garda Emma Griffin testified that police investigated after James Fennelly reported the missing notice, which is protected under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001.

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Mackay admitted in court that the individual on the footage was him and explained he removed the sign because he believed it was not placed in the correct location. He asserted that the gate sits on a joint beneficial right of way shared by the Mackay and Fennelly families, stating that no notice should appear on the gate unless both parties agree to its presence.

Background of the Property Dispute

Lucy Fennelly testified that her family has lived in the property for seven years while the Mackays moved in two years ago. The Fennellys stated they were called land grabbers by their neighbors, a claim that intensified after the theft incident. Joseph Chambers, the solicitor representing Mackay, confirmed to the judge that a continuing land dispute exists between the two households.

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Mackay lodged objections against two separate planning applications submitted by the Fennellys in 2024 and 2025. Both applications were subsequently withdrawn by the Fennellys, with the most recent application in July involving a change of use from garden or ancillary use to residential and short-term letting.

Legal Actions and Harassment Claims

The Fennellys obtained an ex parte restraining order against Mackay in the District Court last year, which had not yet reached a full hearing at the time of this trial. Mackay claimed in evidence that this order had been used to control and batter him, resulting in eighteen interactions with the Gardaí since its implementation.

Mackay alleged that he and his wife are under constant surveillance, surrounded by cameras and receiving frequent complaints. He reported visiting the Garda station five times and having officers visit his door, with local residents texting him to warn when police were in the village looking for him.

Civil Court Proceedings and Probation Outcome

Chambers informed the court that his client had issued an equity civil bill earlier this year to question property ownership and rights of way, a document the Fennellys had not yet responded to. During cross-examination by Inspector Helen Costelloe, Mackay confirmed he had no permission to remove the notice but argued he felt entitled to do so.

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Despite the guilty verdict, Judge Adrian Harris applied the Probation Act instead of convicting Mackay, citing his lack of previous convictions. The judge urged both parties to restore relations and reduce stress, while fixing recognisance in the event of an appeal to the Circuit Court.