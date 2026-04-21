Ibec Calls for Strategic Investment to Bolster Solid Recovered Fuel Infrastructure in Ireland

Cement Manufacturers Ireland warns that the future of decarbonizing the cement sector depends on increased investment and regulatory support for solid recovered fuel sourced from residual waste.

The Irish business lobby group Ibec, through its sectoral representative body Cement Manufacturers Ireland (CMI), has issued a formal call for increased national investment and structural support regarding the production and utilization of solid recovered fuel (SRF). As the nation seeks to accelerate its transition toward a net-zero economy, the cement industry has identified SRF as a pivotal tool for reducing its reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

The current operational landscape involves using SRF, which is a specialized blend of plastics, paper, textiles, and cardboard derived from residual waste that cannot be feasibly recycled. By diverting these materials from landfills and incinerating them within high-temperature industrial kilns, the sector is effectively closing the loop in waste management while simultaneously lowering its carbon footprint. Recent data compiled by the consultancy firm SLR indicates that the industry currently processes approximately 325,000 tonnes of this material annually, a figure that stakeholders believe could climb significantly to 860,000 tonnes with the appropriate regulatory frameworks and infrastructure funding in place. Despite the clear environmental benefits, the sector faces a complex set of challenges that threaten the stability of the SRF market. Experts point out that the supply chain is heavily concentrated, with major waste management operators such as Beauparc/Panda and Thornton’s managing the vast majority of the throughput. Furthermore, the industry is navigating a paradoxical environment where, as the country becomes more efficient at recycling, the volume of non-recyclable waste—the primary feedstock for SRF—may eventually decline. This necessitates a strategic recalibration of how waste is processed and allocated. The report commissioned by CMI emphasizes that any contraction in the domestic construction or cement manufacturing sectors could lead to supply chain volatility, potentially undermining the long-term viability of these alternative energy sources unless a more robust, multi-agency approach is adopted. To mitigate these risks, CMI chairman David O’Brien has urged a collaborative response involving the Irish Government, local waste authorities, and leading academic institutions. The objective is to establish a cohesive policy roadmap that addresses the legislative hurdles currently inhibiting expansion, such as complex permitting processes and inconsistent waste management regulations. By fostering closer ties between academia and industrial players, the hope is to innovate better, more consistent fuel standards that can survive the tightening of European Union environmental mandates. Ultimately, the successful scaling of SRF is viewed not merely as an industrial operational upgrade, but as a fundamental pillar of Ireland’s circular economy agenda. The path forward requires a transition from fragmented waste management practices to a centralized strategy that views residual waste as a valuable resource for decarbonization, rather than a disposal burden that requires landfill space





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Sustainability Cement Industry Waste Management Decarbonization Circular Economy

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