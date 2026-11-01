Iceland Central Highlands Adventure: Jeep Tour and Campsite Guide

Explore the rugged Iceland Central Highlands on a self-drive jeep tour. This guide covers the F Roads, key volcanic sites like Askja and Herdubreid, and affordable camping options for an unforgettable trip.

A group of experienced adventurers recently explored the remote and rugged landscape of the Iceland Central Highlands, a region largely inaccessible to the average tourist. Traveling in late summer, they navigated the unpaved F Roads using a hired jeep purchased for €4,300, designed specifically to handle the challenging gravel surfaces and river fordings typical of this uninhabited zone. The journey offered a rare glimpse into a land defined by blizzards, volcanic activity, and vast deserts, visited only by campsite wardens and national park staff during the summer months from June to September.

Navigating the Rugged F Roads

The expedition targeted three iconic locations: Herdubreid, known as the Queen of Icelandic Mountains; the sprawling Askja volcanic massif; and Kverkfjoll Volcano, situated on the edge of the Vatnajokull ice cap, which is the third-largest ice cap in the world. Although the group planned to continue southwest around Vatnajokull to the south coast, they were forced to alter their route due to unusually late spring snows burying some F roads and high river levels that threatened their vehicle clearance.

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Challenges began almost immediately after two hours on the F88, when the team encountered the Jokulsa a Fjollum river, the main drainage outlet for the Vatnajokull Icecap. The wide river, flowing south to north, presented a significant obstacle for those unaccustomed to crossing waters of indeterminate depth. After pausing for ten minutes to assess the situation while another vehicle watched from the opposite bank, the jeep successfully crossed the river, allowing the group to continue their journey on the rough, barely leveled terrain.

Exploring Askja and Herdubreid Landscapes

As the vehicle moved deeper into the highlands, the landscape transformed into a monochrome expanse of lava fields and snow streaks. The isolation was profound, with the only signs of other travelers being distant dust trails that recalled scenes from old black-and-white thrillers. The first major stop was the Herdubreid campsite, described as an oasis featuring tumbling streams, green sward-grass, and a picturesque National Park chalet with excellent cooking facilities for just €20 per night.

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The group spent two nights at this location, experiencing the phenomenon of twenty-one hours of daylight characteristic of the Icelandic summer. During this time, they observed the dark, crumbling buttresses of Herdubreid mountain, capped by a high crown of snow and a tiny peak. From there, the itinerary shifted to Askja, a vast volcanic massif that had seen violent eruptions only decades prior. The route to the Askja campsite was littered with volcanic bombs, yellowy brown pumice fields, and glinting shards of black obsidian.

Camping at Sigurdskali and Volcanic Excursions

At the Askja campsite, modern and well-equipped facilities were available, including bunkhouse-style accommodation. However, the group opted for camping due to the €80 price tag and their growing enjoyment of the outdoors. The highlight of the trip involved hiking around the ancient volcanic rim of Askja. These excursions traversed sharp black obsidian, yielding gas-blown lava, and soft yellow pumice, with stops to view the vast, partly frozen crater lake of Oskjuvatn.

Continuing south, the adventurers reached the active volcanic area of Kverkfjoll and the northern fringes of Vatnajokull. They settled at the Sigurdskali campsite, where two volunteer wardens, aged between sixty and eighty, proudly shared stories of their Celtic origins. The warm welcome from these elderly staff members added a personal touch to the remote experience, making the travelers feel privileged to visit such a secluded and historically significant location.

Completing the Icelandic Circuit

Due to snowbound roads preventing a southern route, the group headed northeast out of the Central Highlands, rejoining the paved circum-Iceland Route 1. They traveled south and then west to Keflavik, completing their circuit of Iceland over the following four days. The east coast provided a thrilling conclusion to the highland expedition, featuring colorful fishing villages and pristine rivers along its vast fiords and bays. In contrast, the south coast was less memorable, potentially due to rain and crowds of tourists.

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An impromptu one-day trip to Heimay on the Vestmann Islands offered fascinating volcanic cones and served as a memorable finale. Returning to camp near the airport at Keflavik, the group faced rain and traffic but remained in high spirits. After eleven nights under canvas, they slept well and preferred their affordable camping experience over a hotel room costing more than €300 per night. The trip concluded with a lovely meal and red wine, reflecting on the unique and privileged access to Iceland's raw, natural beauty.