Iceland to Vote on EU Talks in August, with Polls Showing Narrow Majority in Favor of Talks

Despite reservations among many EU citizens and the lengthy negotiation process, Iceland's prime minister Kristrun Frostadottir has announced a vote in August on whether to pursue EU talks. The political imperative of supporting Ukraine is driving discussions at member-state level, with talk of a new form of ‘associate’ membership as a first step. Currently in line are Serbia, Macedonia, Albania, and Moldova, with Turkey further down the line. Iceland, which suspended talks in 2013 over fishing rights, has reopened the process, with polls showing a narrow majority in favor of talks. The big issues for voters are likely to be fishing and agriculture, with room for flexibility on both. However, Iceland must first vote to reopen negotiations with Brussels.

Iceland 's prime minister Kristrun Frostadottir has announced a vote in August on whether to pursue EU talks, despite reservations among many EU citizens and the lengthy negotiation process.

The political imperative of supporting Ukraine is driving discussions at member-state level. There is talk of a new form of ‘associate’ membership as a first step, with Serbia, Macedonia, Albania, and Moldova currently in line. Turkey is further down the line. Iceland, which suspended talks in 2013 over fishing rights, has reopened the process, with polls showing a narrow majority in favor of talks.

The yes campaigns in both Iceland and Norway have been given a boost by Donald Trump's comments about annexing Greenland and mixing up Iceland and Greenland in speeches. The big issues for voters are likely to be fishing and agriculture, with room for flexibility on both. However, Iceland must first vote to reopen negotiations with Brussels





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