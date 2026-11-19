The International Court of Justice has issued a historic ruling declaring Myanmar responsible for acts of genocide against the Rohingya minority, ending a seven-year legal battle initiated by Gambia and setting a global precedent for international justice.

The International Court of Justice ( ICJ) has issued a landmark judgment determining that Myanmar committed acts of genocide against the Rohingya minority during military campaigns nearly a decade ago. This historic ruling by the world's highest judicial body marks the first time the court has ever found a state directly responsible for genocide, concluding a seven-year legal battle that has drawn intense scrutiny from the international community.

The ICJ Genocide Determination

Yuji Iwasawa, the president of the International Court of Justice, delivered the official reading of the judgment in The Hague, Netherlands, stating unequivocally that the court was fully convinced Myanmar committed acts falling under the genocide convention. Iwasawa specified that these acts were carried out with the specific intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population within Myanmar's borders. The decision confirms that the military operations conducted in Rakhine state constituted violations of the 1948 United Nations convention against genocide.

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Military Operations and Refugee Crisis

Between 2016 and 2017, Myanmar's military launched a campaign characterized by mass killings of adults and children, gang rapes, and the systematic burning of villages. These actions forced more than 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya refugees to flee across the border into Bangladesh. The International Court of Justice relied on extensive evidence presented during closed-door sessions in January, where survivors traveled from refugee camps in Bangladesh to testify. More than one million Rohingya currently reside in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, while fewer than 600,000 are estimated to remain in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Gambia's Legal Case and Evidence

The legal case was initiated by Gambia, a Muslim-majority state, acting on behalf of Myanmar survivors to hold the government accountable for its actions. Dawda Jallow, the justice minister of Gambia, argued before the court that the proceedings were not merely about esoteric issues of international law but concerned real people and a real group of human beings. Jallow stated that the Rohingya people of Myanmar had been specifically targeted for destruction. The case rested on claims of genocidal statements and patterns of conduct that demonstrated attempts to destroy the group, including incidents of people being gunned down while fleeing and being blocked from returning to their homes.

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Specific Atrocities and Legal Definitions

Investigators and rights advocates built a strong case for genocide by analyzing specific atrocities, such as the massacre in the village of Tula Toli. Satellite footage confirmed that Tula Toli was burned down, and survivors reported systematic shooting of civilians, mass graves, and the drowning of children in a river. Legal experts view the judgment as a significant test for how sexual violence is assessed under genocide conventions. The 1948 convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy a group, which includes actions intended to prevent births. Investigators have stated that gang rapes and accounts of soldiers mutilating women's genitals were carried out intentionally and systematically to stop reproduction.

Myanmar's Defense and Global Implications

Myanmar denied carrying out a genocide, claiming its actions targeted a Rohingya militant group that conducted guerrilla-style attacks. The country's leader, Min Aung Hlaing, who headed the military during the 2016-2017 attacks, has a pending arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court on allegations of crimes against humanity. Hlaing later overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, triggering a civil war that has left tens of thousands dead. He was installed as civilian president in April after elections that were widely discredited. While the ICJ does not have the power to enforce rulings, its decisions are binding and carry significant diplomatic weight that can shape international sanctions and actions.

Precedent for Israel and US Response

Governments globally have been anxiously awaiting this decision because it sets a critical precedent for other genocide claims, particularly the high-profile case against Israel brought by South Africa regarding the conflict in Gaza. Israel and its chief ally, the US, have been closely monitoring the Myanmar case to understand how judges might assess the Gaza situation. UN independent investigations and genocide scholars have previously stated that Israel committed acts of genocide in Gaza. A judgment finding Myanmar breached the convention is predicted to lead the US to impose sanctions on ICJ judges. Washington had previously considered the Rohingya crisis a genocide under the Biden administration, but the Trump administration has taken an offensive stance against international rights bodies, including imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court.