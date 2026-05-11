ICRIR independent review: toxic work culture and divided senior leadership

The Irish Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) has been subject to an independent review, which found a toxic working culture and a divided senior leadership team. The appraisal was commissioned following issues regarding the commission's effectiveness and morale. Recommendations for change and improvement have been made to ensure accountability and justice for Troubles victims and survivors.

An independent review of the Irish Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), tasked with investigating unresolved Troubles cases, has described a ‘toxic’ and ‘divided’ working culture, leading to concerns about its effectiveness and morale.

The appraisal was commissioned in response to issues related to the commission's internal governance, culture, and senior leadership. The review highlights a need for a reformed Legacy Commission with enhanced powers to address these challenges





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Irish Commission For Reconciliation And Inform Toxic Working Culture Divided Senior Leadership Reform Enhanced Powers Legacy Commission Internal Governance Senior Leaders Issues With Internal Governance Dysfunctionality Culture Accountability And Justice Victims And Survivors' Rights Review Panel Silo Working Negative About Other Senior Leaders Surprisingly Highly Emotional Responses To Due Rude And Disrespectful Behavior Towards Mostly Unacceptable Behavior Change And Improvement Clear Objective Assessment Opportunities For Growth Underway

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