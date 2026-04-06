ICTU Calls for Meeting to Address Soaring Fuel and Food Costs, and Inflation Impacting Workers

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) is seeking a meeting with government and business representatives to address the rising cost of living, particularly the impact of increased fuel and food prices, and overall inflation. The meeting is expected to take place on Friday, April 17th. ICTU President Phil Ní Sheaghdha emphasized the urgent need for action and innovative solutions to mitigate the financial strain on workers, especially in the public sector.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions ( ICTU ) is pushing for a meeting with government and business representatives to address the rising cost of living , particularly the impact of increased fuel and food prices , and overall inflation, according to ICTU president Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

Speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) conference in Killarney on Monday, Ní Sheaghdha highlighted the urgency of the situation, especially for public sector workers, whose current pay increases are lagging behind the escalating inflation rate. The Labour Employer Economic Forum (LEEF), which includes representatives from the government and the business sector, is expected to convene on Friday, April 17th to discuss these pressing issues. The focus of the meeting will be centered on the challenges faced by workers due to the general cost of living. Ní Sheaghdha emphasized the need for decisive action and innovative solutions to mitigate the financial strain on workers. The ICTU has specifically requested the meeting and it has been indicated that the Taoiseach will be available to attend. This underscores the significance of the discussions and the potential impact of the decisions made during the forum. The cost of fuel emerged as a major concern, particularly for those working in essential services. \Ní Sheaghdha brought attention to the difficulties faced by essential workers such as teachers, nurses, and midwives who rely on their vehicles to travel to work. She noted that these workers are bearing the brunt of rising fuel costs while their mileage allowances often fail to adequately cover the expenses. The ICTU has already communicated these concerns to the Health Service Executive (HSE). Furthermore, workers are questioning the fairness of their tax rates, especially when they observe tax adjustments in other sectors, such as the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the hospitality industry to 9%. The ICTU believes that there's room for adjustments in tax bands and that LEEF should play a role in developing innovative solutions, similar to their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, to alleviate the increasing financial burdens on workers. This includes exploring ways to provide targeted support to those most affected by the rising cost of living and ensuring fair compensation for their essential services. Ní Sheaghdha further addressed the conference attendees and brought attention to the government's perceived slow progress on aspects of the existing public sector pay agreement, especially the local bargaining element. This element, which allocates a percentage of pay to address sector-specific issues, is crucial for addressing the specific needs of various professions. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), led by Ní Sheaghdha as general secretary, has sought to utilize its allocated funds to address pay discrepancies at entry-level and senior positions, aiming to improve retention and reinstate previously eliminated allowances, including those for island and Gaeltacht area workers.\The timely implementation of these agreed upon pay adjustments is vital. However, the INMO's claim, along with several other unions' claims, remains unprocessed, highlighting the need for immediate action. The delayed processing undermines the intended benefits of the agreement and exacerbates the financial strain on workers. Addressing these issues in a timely manner is vital to show commitment to the welfare of public sector employees. The meeting of the LEEF presents a crucial opportunity to address these concerns and to implement concrete solutions that will assist workers during this period of economic hardship. The ICTU's push for this meeting shows the unions' determination to defend its members' interests and improve the economic wellbeing of workers. The outcomes of the LEEF meeting are expected to be of significance as they have the potential to shape government policies and labor relations, influencing the lives of workers across various sectors. The aim is to achieve a balanced approach that protects workers' incomes, encourages economic activity, and guarantees that the benefits of any economic expansion are shared fairly. This proactive strategy reflects the ICTU's dedication to its members' welfare and its broader role in promoting social and economic justice. The conference serves as a platform to articulate the urgent need for action, bringing attention to workers’ concerns and motivating a collective response to the rising cost of living





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