IFI Officer Claims Penalisation After Insurance Disclosure

A fisheries officer alleges he was penalised and ostracised by Inland Fisheries Ireland after reporting that a State-owned vehicle he was driving lacked valid insurance. The WRC hearing details claims of financial pursuit, targeted treatment, and attempts to suppress information from Gardaí.

A fisheries officer with the Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has testified at a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing that he faced penalties, ostracism, and targeted treatment after raising concerns about a significant insurance lapse involving a State-owned vehicle.

The officer, Doherty, an assistant fisheries inspector based in Buncrana, County Donegal, detailed how he was pursued for nearly €24,000 by an insurance company following a car accident. Crucially, the vehicle he was driving, hired through his employer, lacked valid insurance coverage at the time of the incident in August 2021. Doherty asserts that IFI failed to inform him of this critical detail, leading to the financial claim against him.

He brought his concerns to both senior management within IFI and to the then Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, initiating what he describes as a period of professional hardship. Evidence presented at the hearing revealed that IFI was formally notified by its insurers on October 15th, 2021, that the vehicle was uninsured – three months after the accident occurred. Despite this knowledge, Doherty claims IFI did not inform the Gardaí and, in fact, instructed him not to do so.

This alleged instruction is vehemently denied by IFI, who state they will present evidence to the contrary through senior officials. The situation escalated when Doherty received a letter from Axa Insurance in September 2023, demanding reimbursement of €23,950 paid to another driver involved in the crash, placing the responsibility squarely on Doherty. He subsequently submitted a report to the Department of the Environment, prompting an external investigation.

The findings of this report, presented to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee in December 2025, reportedly indicated that IFI had allowed an employee to submit inaccurate documentation to the Gardaí. IFI disputed this finding, specifically denying that they knowingly permitted the provision of invalid insurance details. Doherty contends that his protected disclosures were directly linked to the subsequent negative treatment he experienced.

He cites an exaggerated response to a minor oil spill in a Letterkenny stream – an incident where no fish were harmed – as an example of this targeting, noting that more serious incidents in Dublin and Cork received less direct senior management involvement at the time. Further compounding his difficulties, Doherty was assigned restricted duties following knee surgery, only to be sent to survey boggy ground where he encountered an angry landowner armed with a stick and a rottweiler, without prior briefing about the existing dispute between the landowner and IFI.

The landowner reportedly made pointed remarks about Doherty’s uninsured driving and the accident. Adding to the claims of targeted treatment, Doherty highlighted a complaint regarding covert cameras installed in another employee’s area of responsibility. While the complaint identified two other IFI staff members as responsible for the installation, Doherty was the only one subjected to an internal investigation. His counsel emphasized this point, stating that the documentation clearly indicated a deliberate effort to single him out.

Doherty’s testimony paints a picture of an organization seemingly intent on punishing him for raising legitimate concerns about a serious breach of protocol and potential legal ramifications. The WRC hearing continues, with IFI expected to present its defense and challenge Doherty’s allegations. The case raises significant questions about the handling of protected disclosures within State agencies and the potential for retaliation against whistleblowers.

The outcome of the hearing could have far-reaching implications for transparency and accountability within IFI and other public bodies. The core of the dispute revolves around whether Doherty’s actions were genuinely met with legitimate organizational responses, or whether they were a calculated attempt to silence and penalize him for bringing a potentially damaging issue to light.

The case also highlights the complexities of insurance liability when State-owned vehicles are involved and the importance of clear communication regarding insurance coverage to employees





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IFI Workplace Relations Commission Insurance Protected Disclosure Whistleblower

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