IHRB Acknowledges Delays in Drug Test Processing, Vows to 'Sharpen Up'

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) is facing criticism over lengthy delays in processing positive drug test cases. CEO Darragh O’Loughlin admits the need for improvement and outlines plans to expedite procedures following recent disqualifications and fines.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board ( IHRB ) is under scrutiny regarding the timeliness of its handling of positive drug test cases. Chief Executive Darragh O’Loughlin has publicly acknowledged the need for the organization to improve its procedures and expedite the processing of these cases.

This admission comes following a series of delayed publications of hearing outcomes, some dating back to October 2024, with results only being released in February 2025. The delays raise concerns about fairness to both horse owners and the integrity of the sport. Several recent cases highlight the issue. Chainofconsequence, trained by Michael J McDonagh, tested positive for cobalt after a June 2024 victory.

Following unannounced inspections of McDonagh’s premises in July 2024, a referrals committee, chaired by Justice Frank Clarke, examined the matter. The IHRB ultimately disqualified the horse and fined McDonagh €4,750 for rule breaches. Simultaneously, reports from other stable inspections conducted throughout 2024 were also released, adding to the backlog of information becoming public.

Further compounding the issue, Art Of Unity was disqualified from a first-place finish at the Curragh after testing positive for cobalt while under the care of trainer Murdeach Kelly, who received €2,500 in fines. Another case involved Bowgate Street, trained by Michael Flannery, who was fined €3,750 after the horse tested positive for the anti-inflammatories meloxicam and diclofenac following a win at Sligo in October 2024.

O’Loughlin directly addressed the lengthy processing times, stating, “Do they need to take that long? I would say no.” He emphasized the need for revised procedures with clearly defined decision dates. The challenge lies in balancing the need for a swift resolution with ensuring a fair process that allows sufficient time for trainers and owners to prepare a defense. O’Loughlin acknowledged this delicate balance, noting that rushing the process could be perceived as unfair.

However, he conceded that the IHRB had fallen behind in 2025, with cases originating from late 2024 only recently reaching the hearing stage, indicating a significant delay. This situation is unacceptable and requires immediate attention to maintain confidence in the sport’s regulatory framework. The IHRB’s commitment to improvement is evident in O’Loughlin’s statements, but concrete action is now crucial. The delays not only impact the individuals involved in the cases but also cast a shadow over the entire racing industry.

The public perception of fairness and integrity is paramount, and prolonged delays in addressing positive drug tests erode that trust. The IHRB must prioritize streamlining its processes, allocating sufficient resources to the investigation and adjudication of these cases, and ensuring transparency in its decision-making. This includes clear communication with all parties involved regarding timelines and expectations. The recent publication of multiple cases simultaneously, while a step towards transparency, also highlights the extent of the backlog.

Moving forward, a proactive approach to case management, coupled with a commitment to timely resolution, is essential to restore confidence in the IHRB’s ability to effectively regulate Irish horseracing. The organization’s reputation and the future of the sport depend on it. Beyond the specific cases mentioned, the IHRB also oversees a broader range of regulatory matters, including licensing, race planning, and welfare standards, all of which require efficient and effective management.

The current situation with drug testing underscores the need for a comprehensive review of the IHRB’s operational procedures to ensure it can meet the challenges of a modern and competitive racing industry





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IHRB Drug Testing Horseracing Ireland Darragh O’Loughlin

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