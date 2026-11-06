IKEA Sales Fall as Inter Ikea Cuts Prices to Stimulate Growth

Inter Ikea reports a 2pc sales drop to €43.8bn. The furniture giant launches €1.2bn price cuts and smaller city stores to counter weak consumer confidence.

Inter Ikea Group announced that its global retail sales declined by 2 per cent during the fiscal year ending in August, marking a significant setback for the world's largest furniture retailer. The total revenue from its 519 stores worldwide fell to €43.8 billion, a result driven by persistent economic headwinds and shifting consumer behaviors across major markets.

Financial Results Reveal Market Weakness

Inter Ikea reported that revenues from its holding company specifically dropped by 2 per cent to €25.9 billion, while its net profit decreased by 7 per cent to €1.4 billion for the same period. The group identified that economic softness in China and the Middle East significantly outweighed the positive growth recorded in Europe and Latin America, highlighting a fragmented global recovery that continues to challenge the retailer's expansion goals.

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€1.2 Billion Price Cut Strategy

In response to these declining figures, the company has implemented a €1.2 billion investment package focused on reducing prices to stimulate demand and improve affordability. Jakub Jankowski, the chief executive of Inter Ikea, confirmed that price reductions of 15 to 25 per cent have been applied to over 1,000 popular items, including iconic products like Billy bookshelves and Kallax storage units, across more than 20 European countries. This strategic move aims to directly address the weakened backdrop for consumer spending that has persisted since the pandemic.

Leadership Addresses Volatile Outlook

Inter Ikea chief executive Jakub Jankowski described the past year as challenging and warned that the current market environment remains difficult for the furniture giant. He stated that being more affordable is not a short-term fix but a longer process requiring sustained effort to get the wheels spinning again. Jankowski noted that the business has faced volatility due to supply chain disruptions and high shipping costs, which previously forced the company to cut average selling prices in 2023, a decision that initially hurt revenues and halved profitability.

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Shift to Smaller City Centre Stores

To adapt to changing consumer habits, IKEA is opening approximately 50 per cent more smaller stores than in the previous financial year, with a target of increasing this figure for the 2026-27 period. The company is moving away from traditional out-of-town warehouses because more customers lack cars or driving licenses, making city center locations more accessible. Jankowski emphasized that these urban outlets need to refresh their product offerings frequently to suit casual customers who visit more often and require seasonally relevant items.

Next Steps for Ingka Group

The retail operations managed by the Ingka Group, which generates 90 per cent of IKEA's total sales, are scheduled to release their own financial results this month. The parent structure, controlled by charitable foundations in the Netherlands and Liechtenstein, allows managers to prioritize long-term investments over short-term stock market pressures. Despite these structural advantages, the group expects geopolitical turmoil and weak consumer confidence to continue weighing on revenues and profits in 2027.