Il Etat Temps Secures Champion Chase for Mullins and Townend at Punchestown

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend triumph with Il Etat Temps in the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown, while Gordon Elliott celebrates a surprise win with Western Fold. The day also saw the retirement of Energumene and the near-certainty of Mullins securing his 20th trainers’ championship.

Punchestown witnessed a day of surprising outcomes on Tuesday, but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend delivered a much-needed victory for bettors with Il Etat Temps in the €300,000 William Hill Champion Chase .

The dynamic duo, already dominant at Cheltenham and Aintree this season, saw their eight-year-old grey gelding follow up his Queen Mother Champion Chase triumph, solidifying his position as the leading two-mile chaser. This win not only secured a €176,000 prize but also propelled Mullins closer to a 20th trainers’ championship, a feat now appearing almost certain by Saturday.

Despite earlier upsets with 18-1 and 16-1 winners in Grade 1 races, Il Etat Temps navigated the course powerfully under Townend, overtaking last year’s champion Marine Nationale and extending a five-length lead to the finish. This marked the gelding’s third Grade 1 victory this season, adding to his wins at the Tingle Creek and Cheltenham. Mullins highlighted the horse’s strength despite his size, praising his resilience after a fall at Sandown and his exceptional performance at Cheltenham.

He also announced the retirement of Energumene, who finished third, acknowledging his remarkable career. Townend, securing his sixth win in the race, lauded Il Etat Temps’ progression and toughness, noting his ability to travel and compete effectively despite a mid-race mistake. While Mullins appears poised to claim the trainers’ championship, Gordon Elliott enjoyed a significant moment with Western Fold’s unexpected 18-1 win in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase.

This victory provided Elliott with a €75,000 boost and momentarily challenged Mullins’ lead. Despite this success, Elliott acknowledges the depth of Mullins’ team makes a championship win unlikely. The win also secures Jack Kennedy a second jockeys’ championship, extending his lead over Darragh O’Keeffe. Western Fold, a Galway Plate winner, proved his stamina over three miles, surpassing the favored Kitzbuhel.

Elliott expressed pride in competing with Mullins, recognizing him as the greatest trainer. However, Elliott’s hopes were dampened earlier in the day when his contenders in the Champion Novice Hurdle – El Cairos, Skylight Hustle, and Kocktail Brut – all failed to place. The race was instead won by another outsider, Eachtotheirown, trained by Barry Connell and ridden by Sean Flanagan, who rebounded from a disappointing performance at Cheltenham.

The day at Punchestown was a blend of expected dominance and surprising upsets. Mullins and Townend’s victory with Il Etat Temps was a highlight, reaffirming their status as leading figures in the sport. The retirement of Energumene marked the end of an era for a beloved champion. Elliott’s success with Western Fold provided a bright spot, showcasing the strength of his training operation, even in the face of Mullins’ overwhelming success.

The jockeys’ championship is all but secured for Jack Kennedy, while the trainers’ title seems destined for Willie Mullins. The unpredictable nature of racing was evident throughout the day, with several longshots challenging the favorites and adding to the excitement for both punters and enthusiasts. Punchestown continues to be a stage for thrilling competition and memorable moments, solidifying its place as a key event in the National Hunt calendar.

The performances of horses like Il Etat Temps and Western Fold will undoubtedly be discussed and analyzed for seasons to come, adding to the rich history of this prestigious race meeting





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Punchestown Willie Mullins Paul Townend Il Etat Temps Champion Chase Gordon Elliott Western Fold Energumene Horse Racing

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