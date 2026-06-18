IMAGE Editor Tests No7's Prime Forever Skincare Range

IMAGE contributing editor Édaein O'Connell shares her experience with No7's new Prime Forever range, highlighting the range's focus on hydration, antioxidant protection, and daily defence.

Over the past few weeks, IMAGE contributing editor, Édaein O'Connell, has been testing out No7 's new Prime Forever range and the results have been something to write about - here is how she got on.

As someone whose skin is generally well-behaved but prone to dehydration and occasional pigmentation, my skincare priorities have shifted over the years from correction to preservation. These days, I'm less interested in chasing perfection and more focused on maintaining healthy, resilient skin that looks and feels its best.

The collection is built around the idea of preserving skin's visible prime, combining antioxidant protection, hydration and daily defence in formulas designed to support the skin through the accelerated ageing factors we encounter every day. While the science behind the range is impressive, what interested me most was how the products would perform in a real-life routine. The standout theme throughout the collection is hydration.

My skin can often feel dehydrated despite looking relatively healthy, and every product in the range is designed to address that concern without overwhelming the skin. Theis a particularly elegant introduction. Beginning as a cushiony gel before transforming into an oil and then a milky rinse, it feels far more luxurious than many cleansers at this price point. Most importantly, it left my skin feeling clean and comfortable rather than stripped.

The serum was perhaps the product that impressed me most. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it delivers a noticeable boost of hydration while lending the skin an immediate luminosity. Over several weeks of use, my complexion appeared fresher and more even-toned, with dehydration lines looking softer and less apparent. It offers the kind of healthy glow that suggests well-rested skin rather than obvious skincare intervention.

The moisturiser complements the serum beautifully. Gel-based moisturisers can sometimes leave me wanting more, particularly during periods of dehydration, but this formula strikes an excellent balance between lightness and lasting comfort. It layers seamlessly under make-up and leaves skin looking plump, smooth and naturally radiant throughout the day. Daily sun protection is non-negotiable, particularly when pigmentation is a concern, and this formula manages to combine high-level protection with a glowy finish.

There is no chalkiness, no lingering white cast and none of the heaviness often associated with high-SPF products. Instead, it functions exactly as a modern primer should, creating a smooth, hydrated base while delivering the level of UV protection that dermatologists consistently recommend. While skincare tools and knick-knacks can sometimes feel like an afterthought, these proved surprisingly effective, particularly when chilled before use.

Paired with the serum, they offered an instant refresh for tired eyes and added a small but welcome moment of self-care to my routine. What ultimately makes Prime Forever appealing is not any single hero product but the cohesion of the range as a whole. The products work together, each contributing to skin that now feels hydrated, protected and healthy.

After several weeks of use, my skin looked brighter, felt more comfortable and maintained the kind of natural radiance that is often the true marker of good skincare. For those looking to invest in prevention rather than correction, Prime Forever feels like a use-forever sort of skincare range that prioritises supporting the skin you have rather than promising to transform it into something else entirely





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

No7 Prime Forever Skincare Hydration Antioxidant Protection Daily Defence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The No7 Prime Forever products team IMAGE swear byTeam IMAGE share the Prime Forever products they’re loving most right now, and why they’ve become staples on their bathroom shelves.

Read more »

Man, 29, who raped former girlfriend is jailed for five yearsIn her victim impact statement, the woman told the court that the events of that day changed her life forever

Read more »

Micheál Martin issues warning over 'deepfakes' as fraudsters use Taoiseach's image for scamIn the fake video, an AI-generated Taoiseach claims that anyone can earn €40k by investing €250, and if you don't see a profit in your account the evening after investing, you will be refunded €10k by a fake Micheál Martin

Read more »