IMF warns that Ireland's economy is more exposed to AI than other advanced economies

The International Monetary fund has published a preliminary report on Ireland, highlighting the potential risks of AI on productivity and job displacement. The report warns that without support for workers who lose their jobs, some people may be left behind, undermining inclusive economic growth.

The International Monetary fund has published a preliminary report on Ireland , stating that the economy is more exposed to AI than many other advanced economies.

The report highlights the potential risks of AI on productivity and job displacement, with many companies, including Oracle and the IMF itself, cutting jobs to fund their investments in AI. The IMF warns that without policies to support workers who lose their jobs, there is a risk that some people will be left behind, undermining inclusive economic growth





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