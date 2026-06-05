The Senate passed a bill providing the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement, despite opposition from Democrats and a provision to ban an $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund that could compensate Trump's political allies for allegations of government mistreatment.

The 'anti-weaponisation' fund could compensate Donald Trump ’s political allies for allegations that the government mistreated them. The Senate voted 52-47 to approve the legislation, with no support from Democrat s and no provision to ban the $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponisation’ fund.

One Republican voted against the bill. The funding provided by the bill would help pay for Trump’s controversial migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years. The funding would also help pay for the lavish ballroom on White House grounds that Trump wants. The funding provided by the bill would help pay for Trump’s controversial migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years.

The funding would also help pay for the lavish ballroom on White House grounds that Trump wants. The funding provided by the bill would help pay for Trump’s controversial migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years. The funding would also help pay for the lavish ballroom on White House grounds that Trump wants





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Immigration Bill Department Of Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement Anti-Weaponisation Fund Compensation For Allegations Of Government Mis Republican Democrat White House Ballroom On White House Grounds Trump Migrant Deportation Crackdown Senate Chuck Schumer Susan Collins Graham Platner Belle Burden Audi Nuvolari Supercar High Court Houses Built Without Planning Permission Divorce US Aristocrat Graham Platner Belle Burden Audi Nuvolari Supercar High Court Houses Built Without Planning Permission Divorce US Aristocrat

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