In Climate of Uncertainty, Budget Debate Continues Despite Energy Crisis in Strait of Hormuz

Ministers and backbenchers engage in a prolonged debate on the availability of spending increases and tax reductions for the 2027 Budget while acknowledging the uncertainties surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the world energy markets.

There is an air of unreality about the prolonged build-up to Budget 2027 in October. Despite an international energy crisis, Ministers and backbenchers continue to debate about how much might be available for spending increases and tax reductions , as if the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz can be taken for granted.

This is not the case. There may yet be a deal between the US and Iran, though even then a return to normality in energy markets will take time. And the risk of a prolonged closure or partial closure of the strait remains real, with serious implications for the world economy. Yet, budget planning continues almost as normal.

True, the Taoiseach and senior ministers nod towards the uncertainties. But there is no sense of a serious attempt to plan how to react if energy prices do rise further heading into next winter. Economists, including AIB and the Department of Finance, warn that this could push inflation up to 7 per cent. John FitzGerald, an economist, cautions that the budget surplus could be wiped out in a malign scenario.

On a spending and tax package to woo the voters, debate continues in Government. The Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers, moved to control the growth of public spending. This is not considered austerity and spending is still expected to rise by 7 per cent this year. What will €400,000 buy in various countries, like France, Portugal, the US, Greece, and Co Sligo?

The Government must continue its vital work of State investment and support those who need it. A more difficult scenario and the public will be honest about what this might involve. Ireland is fortunate to be in a better budget situation than most other countries in Europe. A plan must be to retain room for manoeuvre in planning, ensure the budget stays in surplus, and continue to put money into the two funds for the future.

This will make next-year's budget more difficult to frame and decide on priorities. Climate crisis: Why do we still need to address it? , Lowry makes PGA cut despite tough day, the Irish Times view on the Eurovision boycott, The Irish Time





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Budget 2027 International Energy Crisis Sting Operation Reopening Of The Strait Of Hormuz World Energy Markets Spending Increases Tax Reductions Closing Of The Strait Of Hormuz Budget Surplus Climate Crisis State Investment Support Budget 2027

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