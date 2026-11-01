Irish Olympian and European champion Ciara Mageean dies aged 34

Ciara Mageean, the Portaferry athlete who won European 1500m gold in 2024 and broke Irish records, has died at the age of 34. She had announced a cancer diagnosis in June 2025.

Irish Olympian and European champion Ciara Mageean has died at the age of 34. Mageean, from Portaferry in Co Down, died on Sunday. The Portaferry athlete announced her cancer diagnosis in June 2025.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam dilis. Mageean's golden moment came at the 2024 European Championships in Rome's Stadio Olimpico. She crossed the line to claim gold in the 1,500 metres, completing the set of European medals. That race was ultimately her last major race for Ireland.

Also read Irish Athlete Ciara Mageean Dies at 34 After Bowel Cancer Battle

Rome Gold and Career Highlights

An Achilles injury ruled her out of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Her career included a bronze medal in the 1,500 metres at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam. She won silver for Northern Ireland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She also took silver in the 1,500 metres at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Advertisement

Fans got their hands on her race number after that medal. In February 2019 she celebrated a new indoor Irish 1,500m record of 4:06.76. She broke the Irish indoor 1,500m record at the AIT International Athletics Grand Prix, one of many records across her career. Mageean competed at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

At the 2018 European Championships she finished second in her 1500m heat, before an agonising fourth-place finish in the final. At the 2011 National Track and Field Championships she had to settle for 800m silver as she fell at the line, but won 1500m gold. In 2010 she came to the aid of teammate Emma Mitchell after the women's junior race at the European Cross Country Championships.

Athletics Ireland Events and Personal Moments

She was pictured with Ellis O'Reilly, Katie Taylor and Chloe Magee at the Irish team kit launch for Rio 2016. In 2017 she had fun with Ella O'Sullivan, aged 6 from Malahide, at Ireland's first Family SportFest. Athletics Ireland celebrated Mageean at the national championships in Santry in July, with a Run with Ciara event. Mageean typically comforted a young athlete who fell during it, and enjoyed the day with her family and friends.

In May 2025 she trained at the Sports Ireland Institute in Abbotstown, Dublin. She was later pictured with her then partner, now husband, Tommy and their dog Sammy at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast. She was also pictured with Indie Black of Crusaders AC at the Irish National Senior Track and Field Championships in July 2026. Her sporting life was remembered in pictures.

Advertisement

The 2024 gold in Rome completed her set of European medals. She had won bronze in Amsterdam in 2016 and silver in Munich in 2022. Her Commonwealth silver came in Birmingham in 2022, where she competed with Linden Hall of Team Australia in the final of the 1,500 metres. She won silver for Northern Ireland.

Death Confirmed at Age 34

Mageean's indoor record of 4:06.76 in February 2019 was one of many records across her career. She also competed at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha. Her death was confirmed on Sunday. She was 34 years old.