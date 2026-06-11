Increase in Electricity and Gas Bill Arrears in Ireland

The number of homes in difficulty with their gas bills topped one in four at 183,468, and one in seven across the State were behind with their electricity bills at the end of March. Suppliers have announced plans to increase charges by up to 11 per cent from July after months of volatile global oil and gas prices.

One in seven households across the State were behind with their electricity bills at the end of March, and one in four families using gas.

Suppliers have announced plans to increase charges by up to 11 per cent from July after months of volatile global oil and gas prices spurred by the war in Ukraine. The amount owed on the average electricity bill in arrears crept up 4 per cent to €511.09, while gas bill arrears were up 11 per cent at €229.56. Lynn Boylan, Sinn Féin MEP, branded the average €511 electricity bill arrears due as ‘a worrying new high’





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Electricity Bill Arrears Gas Bill Arrears Increase In Charges Volatile Global Oil And Gas Prices War In Ukraine

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