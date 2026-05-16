Increased Use of AI in Modern Military Weapons Systems Raises Concerns in Ireland.

The Defence Forces in Ireland is examining the purchase of semi-autonomous weapons systems that can operate independently without human input, similar to those used in France's Scorpion programme. This raises concerns from political parties and experts regarding the lack of human oversight in such systems.

The Defence Forces in Ireland is considering purchasing semi-autonomous weapons system s, similar to those used in France ’s Scorpion programme, which can operate independently without human input.

According to experts, this system uses AI to automatically identify targets and aim at perceived threats. Sinn Féin defence spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire described this as frightening, stating that they do not support the adoption of these technologies. Labour defence spokesman Duncan Smith called for cast-iron guarantees that the Scorpion systems would remain under human control.

A Department of Defence spokesman declined to comment on the specifics of the Scorpion deal, emphasizing Ireland's commitment to pursuing international regulation of autonomous lethal weapons





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Ireland Defence Forces AI Semi-Autonomous Weapons System Scorpion Programme Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) France France's Scorpion Programme Automated Weapons System AI-Led Weaponry Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire Duncan Smith Department Of Defence

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