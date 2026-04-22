Independent Radio Stations Decry Shocking Regulatory Levy Hikes

Commercial radio broadcasters in Ireland are pushing back against significant increases in annual levies imposed by the broadcasting regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, labeling the financial burden as unsustainable.

Ireland’s independent radio sector is facing a severe financial crisis following a massive spike in regulatory costs imposed by Coimisiún na Meán. Commercial broadcasters have collectively received notification of a levy increase exceeding €1 million for the current year. This follows an already steep rise of over €470,000 in the previous cycle. Projections now indicate that the total sectoral levy will climb to approximately €3.69 million by 2026, marking a staggering increase from the €2.18 million figure recorded just two years ago. Industry representatives have characterized these rising costs as shocking, warning that the financial trajectory is fundamentally unsustainable for national and local radio stations.

Michael Kelly, the chief executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), which represents 33 stations including major outlets like Newstalk, Today FM, and 98FM, has voiced strong disapproval of the situation. The IBI highlights that the costs being passed down to their members are rising by 39 percent year-on-year, a rate that significantly outpaces the regulator’s overall cost growth of 18 percent. This expansion brings the total operational budget of the regulator to €64.67 million. According to the IBI, these hikes are being applied to individual stations without prior warning, and in many instances, the demands were issued deep into the current financial year. Such sudden fiscal pressure ignores the harsh economic realities of the modern media landscape, where profit margins are razor-thin and advertising growth for radio remained stagnant at a mere 0.9 percent during 2025.

In response to the outcry, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport has stated that it lacks the authority to intervene. Officials clarified that Coimisiún na Meán functions as an independent body and that the Minister has no legal standing to adjust levies for regulated entities. The regulator defended its position by explaining that levy estimates are derived from a comprehensive work program submitted annually to the government. They further noted that the legislation includes a mechanism for refunds through a reconciliation process, ensuring that if actual audited expenditure falls below the initial estimates, the surplus is returned to the levy payers.

Despite these assurances, the IBI remains unconvinced. They pointed out that the current proposed levy as a percentage of radio revenue exceeding €500,000 stands at 2.8 percent, which is significantly higher than the 1.25 percent charged to designated online services or the 1.21 percent applied to television revenue. This disparity has intensified the frustration of station owners, who believe the burden is being unfairly distributed across the broadcasting industry.





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Broadcasting Regulation Independent Broadcasters Of Ireland Coimisiún Na Meán Media Economics

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