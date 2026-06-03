Industrial Unit at Maynooth Business Campus Sells for Approximately €4 Million

A high-profile industrial unit at Maynooth Business Campus has been sold for a price close to its €4 million guide. The property, fully leased to two blue-chip international companies, offers stable rental income and modern energy-efficient features.

Unit K8, a prominent corner property at Maynooth Business Campus , was brought to market in autumn last year with a guide price of €4 million.

Although the final sale price has not been disclosed, it is believed to be close to the guide price. The building is fully leased to two international blue-chip companies under two separate 10-year agreements commencing in the third quarter of 2022. The current combined annual rent stands at approximately €356,000.

The agent noted that there were several motivated buyers, drawn by the property's high quality, energy efficiency, the strength of having the entire building occupied by two reputable tenants, and the stable rental income. The unit spans about 17,294 square feet (1,607 square meters) across two floors. It underwent a complete refurbishment in 2022, features energy-efficient systems, and includes 28 surface-level parking spaces.

Maynooth Business Campus is located off Junction 7 of the M4 motorway, near the university town of Maynooth, roughly 15 minutes from the M50 orbital route and under 30 minutes from Dublin city centre. Maynooth town centre and the commuter rail station are only about 2 kilometres away





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