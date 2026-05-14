Tánaiste Simon Harris expressed his deep concern over revelations that child abuse material was increasingly being hidden behind paywalls and emphasized the need for tax incentives to drive participation in the forthcoming Government investment scheme.

Industry says tax incentives 'critical' to drive participation in forthcoming Government investment scheme Tánaiste Simon Harris said revelations that child abuse material was increasingly being hidden behind paywalls were deeply disturbing.

During a meeting with representatives of the retail banks on Wednesday, Harris told them of his 'deep concern over revelations that child sexual abuse material is increasingly being hidden behind paywalls are deeply disturbing and represent a deliberate attempt to evade detection and accountability.

' The meeting also focused on Harris's plans to introduce a new investment account in the upcoming budget, the department said. The Tánaiste emphasised that his objective is to make investing simpler, clearer and more accessible for ordinary people, while helping households achieve better long-term returns on their savings. Hayes added that flexibility would have to be built in, recognising that ordinary savers and investors may need access to their funds in the event of unexpected or planned events.

Financial institutions and payment providers have an important role to play in helping disrupt these criminal networks and protecting children online. The scheme also needs to be accessible to everyone, regardless of how much they are in a position to save and should reflect the reality that most people will start investing with modest amounts and build confidence over time





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