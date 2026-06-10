FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the World Cup trophy at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, making grandiose claims about the tournament's scale and addressing controversies over Iran, tickets, and visas. The press conference was marked by bombast, technical difficulties, and a refusal to express regret over co-hosting with the United States.

The FIFA World Cup trophy glistened under the bright lights of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City as Gianni Infantino , president of FIFA , unveiled it with a theatrical flourish.

The black velvet cloak was swept aside, revealing the iconic golden prize that has yet to find a permanent home in the Oval Office. Infantino, with a knowing smile and a sleight of hand, launched into his pre-rehearsed speech, his bombastic tone reminiscent of Donald Trump. He declared that this World Cup would break records, thanking the president of the United States for making it possible.

This will be the biggest, the best, the greatest event probably in the history of mankind, Infantino claimed, a statement so grandiose it would make even Trump blush. He added that six billion people would watch at home, and then paused for effect: For free! The media tent where the press conference was held suddenly experienced a blast of interference from the speakers, causing Infantino to wonder aloud about the air-conditioning.

Perhaps it was a signal that the bullshit detector was running on the fringes of this historic stadium. Infantino continued, thanking even those not participating in the World Cup, claiming that their work made the event possible. As the minutes ticked by without any questions from the floor, journalists stood huddled around the perimeter, smartphones raised, while empty seats mocked the announced oversubscription. Infantino acknowledged the challenges of organizing such a massive event, admitting that not everything can be perfect.

We try to make the best of it, he said, summing up his approach of touting FIFA's achievements while navigating the complexities of power. He then addressed three recurring topics: Iran, tickets, and visas. On Iran, he questioned who else could achieve what FIFA had by ensuring their participation. On ticket pricing and the resale market, he defended FIFA's practices, claiming every dollar goes back into football.

He welcomed the joint investigation by attorneys general from several states, suggesting that if FIFA is doing something wrong, then everyone is wrong. Infantino proposed that FIFA could earn $30 billion from TV deals, yet when discussing the case of Somali referee Omar Artan, whose visa was revoked at Miami Airport, he advised everyone to just chill and relax. Later, he clarified that by chill he meant trust us, acknowledging that the world is aggressive and security is paramount.

He stressed that human beings are deeply good, not evil, and that FIFA does its best despite not knowing everything. The press conference also included a subtle reference to his infamous speech before the 2022 World Cup, when he was asked if he regretted allowing the United States to be a co-host given the encountered problems. No, I don't regret anything, he replied, a statement that underscores his unwavering confidence in FIFA's decisions.

As the event wound down, the speakers continued to wheeze, a fitting soundtrack to a presentation filled with grandiose claims and evasive answers. The World Cup is set to begin, but the controversies surrounding tickets, visas, and human rights remain unresolved, casting a shadow over the beautiful game





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FIFA World Cup Infantino Azteca Stadium Ticket Controversy

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