Influencer Katja and Darragh Tie the Knot in Dublin

Katja, an influencer, and her husband, Darragh, recently got married in Dublin. The couple had a legal ceremony at Dublin's City Hall, attended by their closest friends and family. They will have a larger wedding in Italy this September. Katja celebrated her 30th birthday with a romantic trip to Paris before the wedding. She also had a fun hen party in Dublin, where she wore a white mini dress and a veil with cutouts of Darragh's face.

The influencer, Katja , and her husband, Darragh , recently got married in Dublin . Katja shared a video of their wedding on Instagram, where she wrote, 'Legally your WIFE what a perfect day #2026bride'.

The couple had a legal ceremony at Dublin's City Hall, attended by their closest friends and family. They will have a larger wedding in Italy this September. Katja celebrated her 30th birthday with a romantic trip to Paris before the wedding. She also had a fun hen party in Dublin, where she wore a white mini dress and a veil with cutouts of Darragh's face.

Katja is embracing her 30th birthday and the upcoming wedding with a positive outlook, mentioning her interest in astrology and the Saturn return





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Katja Darragh Wedding Dublin Italy Influencer Astrology Saturn Return

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