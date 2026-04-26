Inheritance Tax Concerns: Leaving a Property to a Niece

A woman seeks advice on minimizing inheritance tax when leaving her property to her niece, who has lived there for 15 years, exploring options and the current legal landscape in Ireland.

A woman without children is seeking advice on how to bequeath her second home, valued at approximately €350,000, to her niece who has resided there with her family for the past 15 years.

The primary concern is the potential inheritance tax burden on the niece, which could necessitate the sale of the property. Current inheritance legislation in Ireland, and many European countries, differentiates tax treatment based on the relationship to the deceased, offering more favorable terms to spouses and children.

The niece, as a wider family member, is currently entitled to a tax-free inheritance of only €40,000, meaning a substantial tax bill – around €102,000 in this case – would be due on the remaining value of the house. While the niece’s long-term residency in the property doesn’t directly impact the inheritance tax, the woman explores potential mitigation strategies.

Dwelling house relief, which could reduce the tax burden, is only applicable if the niece had lived in the donor’s primary residence for at least three years. The woman could consider annual tax-free gifts of up to €3,000 to her niece to potentially offset the future tax liability or aid in purchasing another property. A growing campaign in Ireland advocates for a universal tax-free entitlement to assets, regardless of familial relationship, proposing a threshold of €460,000.

This movement reflects a broader trend of increasing households without children, who desire the freedom to distribute their wealth as they choose. The number of childless family units has risen in recent years, though the percentage remains relatively stable. The core issue highlights the complexities of inheritance tax laws and the challenges faced by individuals wishing to provide for loved ones outside of the immediate family





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