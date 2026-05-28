Injuries Prevent Some Leinster Players from Backing Up for URC Quarter-Final

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has revealed that injuries have prevented some of the team's players from being available for this Saturday's URC quarter-final against the Lions.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has revealed that injuries have prevented some of the team's players from being available for this Saturday's URC quarter-final against the Lions .

The coach said that Garry Ringrose and Rónan Kelleher are among those who are not fit to be named to face the Lions, although Ciarán Frawley, who will join Connacht this summer, had a bright impact off the bench for Leinster in the second half against Bordeaux but won't be involved this weekend. Cullen said that there are a few guys unavailable due to injuries and that they are trying not to take anything for granted in the knockout game.

He also mentioned that Paddy is out for the rest of the season due to an injury. The coach praised Sam Prendergast, who comes into the team at out-half, and said that they want to keep giving him opportunities to progress. Cullen also mentioned that Harry Byrne has been very good over the course of this campaign and that they think they have a strong group across the board.

The coach said that they are trying to freshen things up by putting a few guys on the bench and that they hope they will give the level of required experience later in the game





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Leinster URC Quarter-Final Lions Garry Ringrose Rónan Kelleher Ciarán Frawley Sam Prendergast Harry Byrne

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