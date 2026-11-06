Inquest for Pte Seán Rooney Extended to Four Weeks as November 17 Start Looms

Dublin District Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane confirms the inquest into the death of Pte Seán Rooney may extend to four weeks starting November 17. The UN peacekeeper died during a convoy attack in Lebanon.

Dublin District Coroner's Court has officially acknowledged that the legal proceedings regarding the death of Private Seán Rooney will likely exceed the initially proposed three-week duration. The inquest into the fatal attack on the Irish peacekeeper, which occurred on December 14th, 2022, is scheduled to commence on November 17th.

Timeline Adjustments for Complex Proceedings

The estimated duration of the judicial inquiry has been extended to a maximum of four weeks to accommodate the extensive evidence and witness testimonies required for a thorough examination of the events. During a Friday hearing, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane engaged with Seán Guerin, who represents the Rooney family, and Remy Farrell, who represents the Defence Forces, to assess the realism of the original timeline.

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Guerin characterized the initial three-week timeframe as reasonable but highlighted that there remains a degree of uncertainty regarding the final length of the proceedings. He advised that the coroner should inform the prospective jury members at the outset that the inquest could potentially last up to four weeks to manage their expectations accurately.

Jury Selection and Availability Concerns

Det Insp Damian Gannon reported that good progress has been made in the process of empanelling the jury for this high-profile case. However, he noted that current jury members have been informed of the three-week estimate and must now be updated on the possible extension to verify their continued availability for the extended period.

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Dr Cullinane emphasized that the latter stages of the inquest are projected to take place coming into the Christmas period, a time when personal and professional commitments often become more limited for citizens. She personally noted that she will be unavailable to preside over the court from December 10th onwards, further necessitating the adjustment of the schedule to ensure continuity.

Security Protocols and Evidence Management

All parties present at the hearing agreed that it is reasonable to inform jury members of the potential four-week extension from the beginning. A significant number of preliminary hearings have already been conducted in recent months, held largely or fully in camera, which means the media and public were excluded from those sessions to protect sensitive operational details.

The coroner explained that certain hearings were held in private to deal with sensitive issues where it was understood that public broadcast of those issues was not in the interest of the safety of the Defence Forces. This approach ensures that national security concerns are balanced against the need for a transparent public inquiry.

Logistical Arrangements for November Start

On Friday, the coroner announced she will write to all parties on November 10th to formally inform them of what material can be submitted as evidence prior to the commencement of the hearings. This correspondence will provide clear guidelines on admissible materials, ensuring that the trial proceeds without procedural delays.

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Dr Cullinane stated that the jury will be given relevant documents on tablets rather than in paper form because the volume of evidence is so voluminous. This digital approach aims to streamline the review process for the twelve jurors who will determine the factual findings of the inquest.

Public Access and Remote Viewing Options

Noting the significant public and media interest in the case, the coroner acknowledged that there is limited space in the courtroom for observers. To accommodate those wishing to follow the proceedings, a Zoom link will be made available for members of the public who wish to watch the hearings remotely.

This hybrid arrangement ensures that the proceedings remain accessible to the public while adhering to the security and logistical constraints of the Dublin District Coroner's Court. The combination of digital evidence handling and remote viewing options reflects the modernization of legal processes in high-visibility cases.