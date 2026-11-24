The Patrick Finucane Inquiry has heard claims of state collusion in the 1989 assassination. Geraldine Finucane describes the horror as barristers detail alleged security force involvement.

The Patrick Finucane Inquiry has received harrowing testimony regarding the assassination of the Belfast solicitor, with his widow Geraldine Finucane describing the trauma that persists decades after the event. During a hearing in Belfast, excerpts from a 2014 BBC Hard Talk interview were played, in which Mrs. Finucane recalled her eldest son shielding his siblings from loyalist gunfire during a family Sunday dinner. The inquiry is examining the circumstances surrounding the killing of Pat Finucane, who was shot dead in his north Belfast home in 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association. Mrs. Finucane stated that the horror of the murder never leaves her, emphasizing that her primary goal remains to identify who instructed the gunman and trace the command chain.

Family Legal Team Challenges Official Denials of State Involvement

Danny Friedman, a barrister representing 21 members of the Finucane family, presented the family's position that the killing was a state-sponsored murder rather than a simple paramilitary attack. He argued that Pat Finucane was targeted because his effective legal work posed an increasing challenge to the security forces operating in Northern Ireland during that period. The family contends that for almost all years since the assassination, they have met official denial regarding the extent of state involvement. Mr. Friedman submitted that the core purpose of this inquiry is to determine the depth of that involvement and why security forces were permitted to operate in such a manner.

Also read Gardaí arrest two more men after Waterford arson attack that killed five

Correspondence Reveals UK Government Assessment of Collusion Severity

The inquiry heard details regarding private correspondence sent in 2011 by a UK Cabinet Office security official, which described the Finucane case as grisly even by Northern Ireland standards. The paper, prepared for then UK Prime Minister David Cameron, characterized British state collusion with loyalist paramilitaries in this case as the biggest issue of its kind. Mr. Friedman read a response from Mr. Cameron to the inquiry, in which the Prime Minister described the case as awful and as bad as it gets, noting it was far worse than any post-9/11 allegations. This internal government view from 2011 stands in stark contrast to the long-standing public denials faced by the family.

Barristers Detail Historical Gaslighting and Legal Threats Against Solicitor

Barrister Seamus McIlroy told the inquiry that the Finucane family was gaslighted and ridiculed for being conspiracy theorists when they called for a public inquiry in 1994. He noted that a reply from RUC headquarters at the time dismissed their concerns with the line what utter nonsense. Mr. McIlroy argued that the family's legal firm, Madden and Finucane, had established itself as a thorn in the side of the state, with Pat Finucane acting as a fearless lawyer who represented nationalists and republicans. His clients discussed how Pat was threatened by police, but these threats pale in comparison to evidence of direct incitement of loyalist paramilitaries to kill him through false portrayals of him as an IRA member.

Advertisement

Inquiry Context and Historical Findings on British State Collusion

The Patrick Finucane Inquiry was established following a 2019 ruling by the UK Supreme Court, which determined that British authorities had failed to conduct an investigation compliant with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The inquiry is chaired by retired Court of Appeals judge Gary Hickinbottom and opened earlier this year to address these historical failures. Previous investigations have already found that the attack involved collusion with the British state, but the current inquiry seeks to establish specifically who was involved and what each individual did. Current and former UK governments have admitted that state agents were involved in the murder, yet the precise mechanics of that collusion remain under examination.

Next Steps and Ongoing Examination of Security Force Practices

The Finucane family emphasizes that any measure of collusion must include the role of the state's systems and practices rather than focusing solely on individual actors. Mr. McIlroy stated that the lies portraying Pat Finucane as an IRA member were not mere bigotry but a functional attack on the consequences of his highly effective legal work. The inquiry continues to hear submissions as it works to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and the reasons why security forces were allowed to facilitate the assassination. The family maintains that understanding the institutional willingness to target Pat Finucane is essential for achieving genuine accountability and closure.